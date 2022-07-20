‘The Sweet Delilah Swim Club’ dives into the bonds of friendship

Sometimes friendships last forever.

Five Southern women, whose friendships began on their college swim team, set aside a long weekend every August to recharge those relationships.

Free from husbands, kids and jobs, they meet at the same beach cottage, the “Sweet Delilah” on North Carolina’s Outer Banks to catch up, laugh and meddle in each other’s lives.

The Adobe Theater will stage “The Sweet Delilah Swim Club” beginning Friday, July 22. The show repeats on weekends through Aug. 14.

“We meet them 22 years after they graduated from college,” director Georgia Athearn said. “We follow them into their 70s.”

Sheree, the spunky team captain, desperately tries to maintain her organized and “perfect” life, and continues to be the group’s leader. Dinah, the wisecracking overachiever, is a career dynamo. But her victories in the courtroom are in stark contrast to the frustrations of her personal life. Lexie, pampered and outspoken, is determined to hold on to her looks and youth as long as possible. She enjoys being married – over and over and over again. The self-deprecating and acerbic Vernadette, acutely aware of the dark cloud that hovers over her life, has decided to just give in and embrace the chaos. And sweet, eager-to-please Jeri Neal experiences a late entry into motherhood that takes them all by surprise.

“There is a delicious cat fight in Act 1, Scene 2,” Athearn said.

As their lives unfold and the years pass, these women increasingly rely on one another, through advice and raucous repartee, to get through the challenges (men, sex, marriage, parenting, divorce, aging) that life flings at them.

“They’re strong for each other and they support each other,” Athearn said. “It’s a comedy, but it definitely pulls at your heart strings. It’s very touching.”

“The Sweet Delilah Swim Club” stars Jennifer Benoit, Gloria Goodman, Robin Havens-Parker, Margie Maes and Rhonda Ware.