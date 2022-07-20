 Scott Feuille named New Mexico Distillery Guild president - Albuquerque Journal

Scott Feuille named New Mexico Distillery Guild president

By Rozanna M. Martinez / For the Journal

Scott Feuille was recently named president of the New Mexico Distillers Guild. (Courtesy of the New Mexico Distillers Guild)

The innovator of the warp speed aging process of whiskey in New Mexico is now spearheading the New Mexico Distillery Guild.

Scott Feuille has been selected as president of the guild. As the founder and head distiller of Taylor Garrett Spirits, Feuille found a way to accelerate the process to produce his Taylor Garrett whiskeys. The process allows Feuille to create his whiskeys in six days without ruining the quality. Taylor Garrett whiskeys are comparable to whiskeys aged for a decade. Feuille is also the distiller for Vara Winery & Distillery and has received numerous accolades for his spirits.

The guild formed in 2014 under the direction of then president Colin Keegan, founder of Santa Fe Spirits, according to Feuille.

“(Keegan has) kind of been a pioneer in everything that we’re doing in distilling in New Mexico,” Feuille said. “He was the first one here. And so now, we kind of took a little bit of a pause. We did some stuff during COVID, but obviously, that slowed everybody down. And so the former board’s terms were up. It was time to elect a new board.”

Feuille is excited about the new board membership. Chris Leurig, master distiller at Safe House Distilling Co., is vice president. Caley Shoemaker, co-founder and master distiller at Altar Spirits, is board secretary and treasurer. Skye Devore, co-owner and president of Tractor Brewing Company and Troubled Minds Distilling, handles legislative duties. Frank Holloway, owner of Hollow Spirits Distillery, is the events and marketing chair on the board.

“We’re just kind of doing a whole refresh on the distillers guild brand and what we’re trying to do is build awareness around New Mexico spirits, both within the state and on the national stage,” Feuille said. “… It’s a good group. And right now there’s between 25 and 30 active distilleries in the state. I think that would probably surprise a lot of people. But it’s a good strong core group. And some of those are the bigger distilleries. Others are a little bit smaller operations. But the more we do here in the state to get our image out, and especially around the nation, people (will) start coming here as a destination for spirits like they do for beer. It’s going to help everybody. So that’s really our aim and our goal.”

There are plans to build a New Mexico distillery trail.

“Colin started a lot of initial legwork on that, but we’ve never really followed through with getting it up and running,” Feuille said. “So we’re gonna push to build a New Mexico distillery trail, whether it’s a printed or perhaps an app-based trail, we haven’t really decided on that yet. But the ultimate goal of the distillery trail is to have that tourism exposure by partnering with the New Mexico tourism group and getting people to move around and go see the different distilleries in the different corners of the state.”

The guild has revamped its website, nmdistillers.org, and has several events planned to showcase New Mexico distilleries.

“We’re having our annual Lift Your Spirits week in conjunction with the Balloon Fiesta that culminates with a big event on Oct. 7 at the Balloon Museum,” Feuille said. “… It will be in the yard there in conjunction with the Balloon Glow and the fireworks display. It will be New Mexico distilleries showcasing their spirits in a really cool festival that the public can attend and sample what we’re making. And then we’ll have other events as well. There’s an event that we’re doing in conjunction with the New Mexico Brewers Guild and the wineries called the Enchantment Festival. That’s going to be Nov. 12 at Balloon Fiesta Park. And then we’ve got some other events planned at different locations around the state through the course of the year. We’re in the early stages of planning a spring event that will showcase spirits to the southern part of New Mexico. So we’re really just trying to get out there and show people what we’re doing as a distilling group.”

Home » Blogs » Scott Feuille named New Mexico Distillery Guild president

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Scott Feuille named New Mexico Distillery Guild president
Blogs
Scott Feuille is the founder and ... Scott Feuille is the founder and head distiller of Taylor Garrett Spirits, and is also the distiller for Vara Winery & Distillery.
2
Mel Gibson filming 'The Informant' in Las Cruces
ABQnews Seeker
Mel Gibson is back in New ... Mel Gibson is back in New Mexico. The Oscar winning actor is filming 'The Informant' in Las Cruces. According to the New Mexico State ...
3
Gadi Schwartz is using social media to bring news ...
Blogs
Going off the beaten path is ... Going off the beaten path is what draws Gadi Schwartz's attention. Well, that and a good story. For the last five years, the Cibola ...
4
Combat sports: Waterson-Gomez loses in N.Y.; Las Cruces boxer ...
Boxing/MMA
The experts predicted that Brazilian MMA ... The experts predicted that Brazilian MMA fighter Amanda Lemos would defeat Michelle Waterson-Gomez on Saturday, believing Lemos' punching power would be the difference. It ...
5
Going international: SFiFF gets updated name
Arts
After 13 years, the Santa Fe ... After 13 years, the Santa Fe Independent Film Festival is making some changes. With the 15th anniversary on the horizon in 2023, festival organizers ...
6
Three NM breweries work together to benefit Storehouse New ...
Blogs
This year's One for 5 beer ... This year's One for 5 beer is an India Pale Ale.
7
'Saul,' 'Stranger Things' get total of 20 Emmy nods
ABQnews Seeker
Twenty. That's the total number of ... Twenty. That's the total number of Emmy nominations that 'Better Call Saul' and 'Stranger Things' picked up on Tuesday. The two projects — 'Saul' ...
8
NM filmmaker crowdfunding for upcoming miniseries
Blogs
Zacciah River Hanson embraces death as ... Zacciah River Hanson embraces death as a part of life. With that said, people are terrified of it and it's a hard thing to ...
9
Almost $25,000 and a garbage truck of bagels
ABQnews Seeker
ABQ breaks down costs of cleaning ... ABQ breaks down costs of cleaning up Coronado Park every other week