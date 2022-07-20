 Jewel crafts latest album from newly written songs - Albuquerque Journal

Jewel crafts latest album from newly written songs

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Grammy nominated singer-songwriter Jewel is on tour with Blues Traveler, Train and Thunderstorm Artis. She is also touring in support of her album, “Freewheelin’ Woman.” (Courtesy of Dana Trippe)

Sometimes you have to start from scratch.

This is exactly what singer-songwriter Jewel did when working on her latest album, “Freewheelin’ Woman.”

“This is the first album I’ve written from scratch,” Jewel says during a recent interview. “On other albums, I’ve had other songs in my back catalog. I’ve had way more than 1,000 unused songs. For this album, I wanted to form it from scratch. I wrote 200 songs to get the 12.”

It was during the process that Jewel felt like she once again pushed herself within music.

“It’s difficult to do something new,” she explains. “And for you not to be reactive or it be contrived. It was new for me vocally.”

Jewel is currently on tour with Train, Blues Traveler and Thunderstorm Artis. The tour makes a stop at Isleta Amphitheater on Saturday, July 23.

Getting back on tour is something that Jewel enjoys.

This time around she’s touring with friends. On her latest album, she has the single “Dancing Slow,” which features Train.

“The joy of this tour is that I get to tour with Blues Traveler,” she says. “It’s not just my show. I won’t get deep and wide with my catalog. I haven’t toured with a band in a very long time. I also take years between records so there’s a lot to dust off. I get to have a band on this tour and I love being part of that. For the set, I’ll get the hits in an add a couple of new ones.

Jewel rose quickly through the ranks in the mid-1990s as one of the premiere songwriters of that era. Her hit singles, “You Were Meant For Me,” “Foolish Games” and “Who Will Save Your Soul” catapulted her into mainstream.

She has always taken time to follow her own path and create art that has meaning – though her love for writing has evolved over time.

“(Writing) changes from when you’re doing it for the love of it,” she says “When you get signed and paid for it, all of it changes. When I became a mom, I didn’t have the free time I used to have. When things went down with my mom, I didn’t write. When I don’t want to write sings, I’ll just draw and write poetry. It’s a way for me to resow. I write better when I’m happy.”

The single, “When You Loved Me,” Jewel says was an exercise in short story fiction.

“I want Adele to sing that song,” she says. “She’d do it so well.”

Jewel is always thinking about her next step.

She has a book coming out in the near future and has already begun writing a “folky, weird” album.

She’s also at the helm of the website Jewel Never Broken, which gives people the tools to help deal with mental health.

“I’ve spent years building that company,” she says. “I’ve been developing a series of tools to help me along the way. It’s been the only reason I didn’t have a breakdown. I quit music after ‘Spirit’ for two years. There wasn’t a lot of mental health help out there. I was really empowered to act and build this up. We lose many artists because they don’t have the help. It’s been my No. 1 cause and I’m very grateful for the work I’ve done for myself and others.”

Train AM Gold Tour
Featuring Train, Jewel, Blues Traveler, Thunderstorm Artis

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 23

WHERE: Isleta Amphitheater, 5601 University SE

HOW MUCH: $29-$149, plus fees at livenation.com

Home » Entertainment » Jewel crafts latest album from newly written songs

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
New exhibit tells the whole story of the 'The ...
Arts
Permanent interpretive exhibition opens at Fort ... Permanent interpretive exhibition opens at Fort Sumner Historic Site memorial
2
Catch Santa Fe Poke brings the seafood bowl to ...
Dining Reviews
Poke is a Hawaiian tradition that ... Poke is a Hawaiian tradition that continues to gain attention as a healthy option.
3
Three NM breweries work together to benefit Storehouse New ...
Blogs
This year's One for 5 beer ... This year's One for 5 beer is an India Pale Ale.
4
'America's Got Talent' finalists The Clairvoyants coming to ABQ
Entertainment
The Clairvoyants are bringing their brand-new ... The Clairvoyants are bringing their brand-new show to Isleta Resort & Casino on July 22.
5
'Bridge and Tunnel's' second season airing on Epix
Entertainment
'Bridge and Tunnel' airs at 8 ... 'Bridge and Tunnel' airs at 8 p.m. Sunday on Epix.
6
NM filmmaker crowdfunding for upcoming miniseries
Blogs
Zacciah River Hanson embraces death as ... Zacciah River Hanson embraces death as a part of life. With that said, people are terrified of it and it's a hard thing to ...
7
What's happening in ABQ: July 15-21
Coming This Week
Do not look now but we ... Do not look now but we are already halfway through July.
8
Mariachi Spectacular includes USPS stamp unveiling, Mass
Entertainment
The United States Postal Service chose ... The United States Postal Service chose the Albuquerque-based event to unveil the limited edition stamps, which feature mariachi players.
9
‘The Sea Beast’ is a charming, animated adventure
Entertainment
"The Sea Beast" is notable for ... "The Sea Beast" is notable for its refusal to dumb itself down for a young audience.
10
In case you didn't know with Alex Benton
Entertainment
Editor's note: Venue Plus continues "In ... Editor's note: Venue Plus continues "In Case You Didn't Know," a weekly feature with fun tidbits abo ...