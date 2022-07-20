Jewel crafts latest album from newly written songs

Sometimes you have to start from scratch.

This is exactly what singer-songwriter Jewel did when working on her latest album, “Freewheelin’ Woman.”

“This is the first album I’ve written from scratch,” Jewel says during a recent interview. “On other albums, I’ve had other songs in my back catalog. I’ve had way more than 1,000 unused songs. For this album, I wanted to form it from scratch. I wrote 200 songs to get the 12.”

It was during the process that Jewel felt like she once again pushed herself within music.

“It’s difficult to do something new,” she explains. “And for you not to be reactive or it be contrived. It was new for me vocally.”

Jewel is currently on tour with Train, Blues Traveler and Thunderstorm Artis. The tour makes a stop at Isleta Amphitheater on Saturday, July 23.

Getting back on tour is something that Jewel enjoys.

This time around she’s touring with friends. On her latest album, she has the single “Dancing Slow,” which features Train.

“The joy of this tour is that I get to tour with Blues Traveler,” she says. “It’s not just my show. I won’t get deep and wide with my catalog. I haven’t toured with a band in a very long time. I also take years between records so there’s a lot to dust off. I get to have a band on this tour and I love being part of that. For the set, I’ll get the hits in an add a couple of new ones.

Jewel rose quickly through the ranks in the mid-1990s as one of the premiere songwriters of that era. Her hit singles, “You Were Meant For Me,” “Foolish Games” and “Who Will Save Your Soul” catapulted her into mainstream.

She has always taken time to follow her own path and create art that has meaning – though her love for writing has evolved over time.

“(Writing) changes from when you’re doing it for the love of it,” she says “When you get signed and paid for it, all of it changes. When I became a mom, I didn’t have the free time I used to have. When things went down with my mom, I didn’t write. When I don’t want to write sings, I’ll just draw and write poetry. It’s a way for me to resow. I write better when I’m happy.”

The single, “When You Loved Me,” Jewel says was an exercise in short story fiction.

“I want Adele to sing that song,” she says. “She’d do it so well.”

Jewel is always thinking about her next step.

She has a book coming out in the near future and has already begun writing a “folky, weird” album.

She’s also at the helm of the website Jewel Never Broken, which gives people the tools to help deal with mental health.

“I’ve spent years building that company,” she says. “I’ve been developing a series of tools to help me along the way. It’s been the only reason I didn’t have a breakdown. I quit music after ‘Spirit’ for two years. There wasn’t a lot of mental health help out there. I was really empowered to act and build this up. We lose many artists because they don’t have the help. It’s been my No. 1 cause and I’m very grateful for the work I’ve done for myself and others.”