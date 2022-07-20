 Frank Turner is set to perform at the Sunshine Theater on July 27 - Albuquerque Journal

Frank Turner is set to perform at the Sunshine Theater on July 27

By Carl Knauf / Journal Staff Writer

Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls are set to perform in Albuquerque on July 27 at the Sunshine Theater. (Courtesy of Ben Morse)

Frank Turner is scheduled to play his 2,673th show when he arrives in Albuquerque on Wednesday, July 27.

The British singer-songwriter has made it customary to announce which performance he’s on during his set. It’s a reminder of a life dedicated to music, especially the early days when he would ride the rails around England alone, with just a backpack and guitar case.

“Having a record of it was kind of important to me,” Turner said.

Turner’s popularity in Albuquerque has increased based on the venues from his past shows – from Low Spirits to the Launchpad to an intimate performance at KiMo Theatre. Next, he will grace the stage of Sunshine Theater.

“My experience with the culture … in Albuquerque, is that there’s a whole other side to America,” Turner said. “I almost enjoy it more because … Albuquerque is 100% not in Europe.”

Turner is nearing the end of his “50 States in 50 Days” tour. He said the journey has been “quite the undertaking.”

“Coming out of an enforced two-year break from touring, I wanted to come out of the gates strong, and I wanted to recommit,” Turner said. “America and touring are pretty much synonymous in my mind, and I love it, it’s a country built for movement.”

The tour is in support of his ninth album, “FTHC,” which was released on Feb. 11 and earned the top spot on the U.K. charts the same week – the first No. 1 album of his lucrative career.

Turner is an honest lyricist and has the inept ability to capture the phases of life and offer songs that resonate with listeners.

At 40, he has centered the scope on himself even more so than usual, revisiting his childhood, punk roots and struggles with anxiety and addiction. Powered by “Haven’t Been Doing So Well” and “A Wave Across A Bay,” the album is strangely apologetic and defiant at the same time, and is a compilation of self-reflection, a notion strengthened in tracks such as “My Bad,” “The Resurrectionists” and “Punches.”

Amid an epiphany of personal security and the bittersweet time off we were all given, Turner said his writing became “heavier, and the lyrics got blunter and deeper.”

“I very much believe in the album as a holistic body of work,” he said. “I was interested in writing more confessionals, auto-biographical stuff … which I took a two-album break from doing.”

The musician said he wrote 28 songs for the 14-track “FTHC,” and being able to pick and choose deeper cuts helped “make for a better record.”

Through Turner’s music, listeners are told a story of a man and his experiences, and, at the same time, given an opportunity to steady the internal quarrels of their own life – though vastly different than that of a traveling musician.

Turner said about his experience as a performer, “The act of playing shows brings out what people have in common with each other more than what differentiates them.”

Of the thousands of performances before, and perhaps the thousands more to come, Turner’s 2,673th show in Albuquerque will be another notch on the musician’s journey. Yet, for the audience, he’s dedicated to making it one night to remember.

Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls
WHEN: 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 27

WHERE: Sunshine Theater, 120 Central SW

HOW MUCH: $27, plus fees at holdmyticket.com

Home » Entertainment » Frank Turner is set to perform at the Sunshine Theater on July 27

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
New exhibit tells the whole story of the 'The ...
Arts
Permanent interpretive exhibition opens at Fort ... Permanent interpretive exhibition opens at Fort Sumner Historic Site memorial
2
Catch Santa Fe Poke brings the seafood bowl to ...
Dining Reviews
Poke is a Hawaiian tradition that ... Poke is a Hawaiian tradition that continues to gain attention as a healthy option.
3
Three NM breweries work together to benefit Storehouse New ...
Blogs
This year's One for 5 beer ... This year's One for 5 beer is an India Pale Ale.
4
'America's Got Talent' finalists The Clairvoyants coming to ABQ
Entertainment
The Clairvoyants are bringing their brand-new ... The Clairvoyants are bringing their brand-new show to Isleta Resort & Casino on July 22.
5
'Bridge and Tunnel's' second season airing on Epix
Entertainment
'Bridge and Tunnel' airs at 8 ... 'Bridge and Tunnel' airs at 8 p.m. Sunday on Epix.
6
NM filmmaker crowdfunding for upcoming miniseries
Blogs
Zacciah River Hanson embraces death as ... Zacciah River Hanson embraces death as a part of life. With that said, people are terrified of it and it's a hard thing to ...
7
What's happening in ABQ: July 15-21
Coming This Week
Do not look now but we ... Do not look now but we are already halfway through July.
8
Mariachi Spectacular includes USPS stamp unveiling, Mass
Entertainment
The United States Postal Service chose ... The United States Postal Service chose the Albuquerque-based event to unveil the limited edition stamps, which feature mariachi players.
9
‘The Sea Beast’ is a charming, animated adventure
Entertainment
"The Sea Beast" is notable for ... "The Sea Beast" is notable for its refusal to dumb itself down for a young audience.
10
In case you didn't know with Alex Benton
Entertainment
Editor's note: Venue Plus continues "In ... Editor's note: Venue Plus continues "In Case You Didn't Know," a weekly feature with fun tidbits abo ...