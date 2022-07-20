Frank Turner is set to perform at the Sunshine Theater on July 27

Frank Turner is scheduled to play his 2,673th show when he arrives in Albuquerque on Wednesday, July 27.

The British singer-songwriter has made it customary to announce which performance he’s on during his set. It’s a reminder of a life dedicated to music, especially the early days when he would ride the rails around England alone, with just a backpack and guitar case.

“Having a record of it was kind of important to me,” Turner said.

Turner’s popularity in Albuquerque has increased based on the venues from his past shows – from Low Spirits to the Launchpad to an intimate performance at KiMo Theatre. Next, he will grace the stage of Sunshine Theater.

“My experience with the culture … in Albuquerque, is that there’s a whole other side to America,” Turner said. “I almost enjoy it more because … Albuquerque is 100% not in Europe.”

Turner is nearing the end of his “50 States in 50 Days” tour. He said the journey has been “quite the undertaking.”

“Coming out of an enforced two-year break from touring, I wanted to come out of the gates strong, and I wanted to recommit,” Turner said. “America and touring are pretty much synonymous in my mind, and I love it, it’s a country built for movement.”

The tour is in support of his ninth album, “FTHC,” which was released on Feb. 11 and earned the top spot on the U.K. charts the same week – the first No. 1 album of his lucrative career.

Turner is an honest lyricist and has the inept ability to capture the phases of life and offer songs that resonate with listeners.

At 40, he has centered the scope on himself even more so than usual, revisiting his childhood, punk roots and struggles with anxiety and addiction. Powered by “Haven’t Been Doing So Well” and “A Wave Across A Bay,” the album is strangely apologetic and defiant at the same time, and is a compilation of self-reflection, a notion strengthened in tracks such as “My Bad,” “The Resurrectionists” and “Punches.”

Amid an epiphany of personal security and the bittersweet time off we were all given, Turner said his writing became “heavier, and the lyrics got blunter and deeper.”

“I very much believe in the album as a holistic body of work,” he said. “I was interested in writing more confessionals, auto-biographical stuff … which I took a two-album break from doing.”

The musician said he wrote 28 songs for the 14-track “FTHC,” and being able to pick and choose deeper cuts helped “make for a better record.”

Through Turner’s music, listeners are told a story of a man and his experiences, and, at the same time, given an opportunity to steady the internal quarrels of their own life – though vastly different than that of a traveling musician.

Turner said about his experience as a performer, “The act of playing shows brings out what people have in common with each other more than what differentiates them.”

Of the thousands of performances before, and perhaps the thousands more to come, Turner’s 2,673th show in Albuquerque will be another notch on the musician’s journey. Yet, for the audience, he’s dedicated to making it one night to remember.