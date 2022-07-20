Stansbury announces funding for district projects

Rep. Melanie Stansbury, D-N.M., announced Wednesday that a series of government spending bills include $18 million for 15 projects in central New Mexico’s 1st Congressional District.

The congresswoman chose the projects after reviewing 200 requests for projects in her district.

Some of the biggest projects include $6.8 million for an Albuquerque Sobering Center, $1.5 million for an Albuquerque Homeless Youth Center, $1.5 million for the Sandoval County Animal Shelter and $600,000 for an adult literacy and jobs training program in the International District.

“These community funded projects will help address critical needs for housing, veterans’ homelessness, behavioral health, economic growth, and sustainability with key investments that support a more just, equitable, and sustainable future for all New Mexicans,” she said in a prepared statement.