What’s happening in ABQ: July 22-28

If you listen really closely, it is the sound of back-to-school sales springing into action. Here are some events to beat the heat and get some entertainment.

1 Journey

Rock legends Journey are coming to Tingley Coliseum, 300 San Pedro NE, at 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 27.

Since its formation in 1973, Journey has produced 19 Top-40 singles and 25 gold and platinum albums, with “Don’t Stop Believin’ ” still being played at college bars today.

If you have ever fist bumped in a crowd to Journey, now is your time to shine. Tickets start at $60 plus fees and can be bought at exponm.com/events/2022/journey.

2 Downtown Albuquerque Walking Tour

Learn more about the area while getting a workout! The Albuquerque Historical Society is holding free Downtown walking tours until the last Saturday in November.

While the tours are in session, you will meet at First Street and Central Avenue SW, by Tuscano’s Brazilian Grill at 10 a.m.

These tours cover the arrival of the Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe Railway and the important citizens who built New Town, as this area of the New Mexico Territory was called.

This tour lasts between 90 minutes and two hours so bring water and a hat to stay cool.

Pets are not allowed and for more information, call 505-289-0586 or go to albuqhistsoc.org.

3 Sunday Brunch and Mimosas

Hit up the Gruet Winery & Tasting Room, 8400 Pan American Freeway NE, at 10 a.m. Sunday, July 24, for mimosas and a catered brunch from M’tucci’s.

Established in 1984, Gruet Winery is a family-owned and -run establish-ment that emphasizes méthode champenoise sparkling wines.

It produces pinot noir and chardonnay-based sparkling wines along with a small collection of still wines. Tickets are $30 plus fees at eventbrite.com

4 Learn International Folk Dances

Come out to Lloyd Shaw Dance Center, 5506 Coal Ave. SE, for line, circle and couple dances for all levels and ages.

A class to learn Greek-Bulgarian, Balkan and Bulgarian line dance begins at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 23. No partner necessary. The venue recommends clean-soled shoes as “sneakers are too sticky.”

A $2 donation is requested from participants who can afford it.

You can contact Jane Diggs at 505-299-0332 or visit abqfolkdance.org/schedule , for information.

This event is sponsored by Albuquerque International Folk Dance Foundation.

5 Route 66 Summerfest

Pull up to this free event Saturday, July 23, that is going to be jam-packed with multiple stages consisting of food trucks, local bands and more from 5-10 p.m.

The city of Albuquerque annual event is back for the first time since 2019 and is headlined by Los Angeles-based band Las Cafeteras.

The event takes over a mile-long stretch on Central Avenue from Girard Boulevard to Washington Street NE.

The event is free and open to the public. More information can be found at cabq.gov by searching “Route 66 Summerfest.”

6 Summer Reading Movie

For all my Disney fans out there, the South Broadway Library, 1025 Broadway Blvd. SE, is showing “The Little Mermaid” at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 23.

The animated classic follows a young mermaid who makes an agreement with a sea witch to become human to help land her prince, even if her father has told her not to swim to the surface. Unlike “Finding Nemo,” good things happen when our protagonist finds land.

For the folks who owned those bulky Disney VHS tapes, this is your moment.

This program is funded by the Friends of the Public Library.

7 Building Zozobra

Burn him — not quite yet. The Burning of Zozobra will happen in more than a month, but first the community has to stuff the giant marionette.

From 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, July 23, at the Santa Fe Place Mall, 4250 Cerrillos Road, the community is invited to help stuff Zozobra. According to event organizers, there will also be a pizza party for those who participate.

Because of the paper dust, masks will be required and will be provided for free, so bring your gloves and your enthusiasm. More information can be found at burnzozobra.com

