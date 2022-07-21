 Crime Stoppers seeks tips on 2 homicides - Albuquerque Journal

Crime Stoppers seeks tips on 2 homicides

By Raul Flores/Journal Staff Writer

Larado Houston was shot twice by the occupants in the gray Toyota Tundra and killed around 2:30 a.m. Aug. 1, 2021. (Source: Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers)
A still image from a video showing Jonathan Wacondo approaching a vehicle at an intersection before being fatally shot earlier this year in Southeast Albuquerque. (Source: Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers)

Police are asking for help solving two separate homicides — including one that happened last year.

Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers released video and photo Wednesday in the deaths of Larado Houston and Jonathan Wacondo.

Houston was shot and killed while walking through a Central and Wellesley crosswalk around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 1, 2021. The release included a photograph that appears to show Houston in the crosswalk while a gray Toyota Tundra approaches him. The release states that he was shot two times by the Tundra’s passengers before they fled the scene.

The release included a video that appears to show Wacondo approaching a black car in the intersection of San Mateo and Central on the night of May 13, 2022. There was a dispute between him and the passenger resulting in the shooting and killing of Wacondo, according to the release.

 

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Crime Stoppers seeks tips on 2 homicides

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Crime Stoppers seeks tips on 2 homicides
ABQnews Seeker
including one that happened last year. ... including one that happened last year. Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers released video and photo Wednesday in the deaths of Larado Houston and Jonathan Wacondo. ...
2
Man charged in restraint-related homicide in North Valley
ABQnews Seeker
killing him in the process — ... killing him in the process — during a fight over chores at a home in the North Valley. Hans Vonhuene, 37, is charged with ...
3
Stansbury announces funding for district projects
ABQnews Seeker
Rep. Melanie Stansbury, D-N.M., announced Wednesday ... Rep. Melanie Stansbury, D-N.M., announced Wednesday that a series of government spending bills include $18 million for 15 projects in central New Mexico’s 1st ...
4
Analysts: Crime in NM jumped as arrests fell
ABQnews Seeker
The certainty of justice in New ... The certainty of justice in New Mexico slipped over a recent seven-year period as arrests fell and violent crime increased, analysts for the state ...
5
Crews shift efforts to fireline repair
ABQnews Seeker
Teams working on New Mexico's largest ... Teams working on New Mexico's largest wildfire are now focused on repairing fences and containment lines. The Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire is at 341,735 ...
6
State to put $10M toward Albuquerque 'Rail Trail'
ABQnews Seeker
Officials say they have the funding ... Officials say they have the funding to complete the first phase of the planned Albuquerque Rail Trail thanks to a new $10 million contribution ...
7
United Way awards $2M in grants
ABQnews Seeker
More than $2 million in grants ... More than $2 million in grants has been awarded to 57 health and human service agencies in Bernalillo, Sandoval, Valencia and Torrance counties as ...
8
BCSO investigates 3 homicides since Sunday
ABQnews Seeker
The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office has ... The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office has had three homicides on its turf over the past several days. BCSO spokeswoman Jayme Fuller said two of ...
9
Crowd protests relocation of abortion clinic to New Mexico
ABQnews Seeker
Anti-abortion activists from across the U.S. ... Anti-abortion activists from across the U.S. converged in southern New Mexico on Tuesday to protest relocation plans by the Mississippi clinic at the center ...