UNM women’s golfers are nation’s best academically for 4th straight year

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – The New Mexico women’s golf program was named the recipient of the 2021-22 WGCA All-Scholar Team GPA Award, the Women’s Golf Coaches of America announced Wednesday. The Lobos earned the award, recognizing the Division I team with the highest collective GPA for the season, for the fourth straight year. This season, the 12 Lobos on the roster finished the season with a 3.961 team GPA.

Earlier this month, six Lobos were honored by the WGCA as All-American Scholars. Caroline Jansson was honored for the fourth consecutive year, while Jenny Lertsadwattana and Lauren Lehigh became three-time honorees. Myah McDonald was named to the team for the second time while Chloe Lauer and Lisa-Marie Pagliano earned their first recognition.