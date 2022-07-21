 United adds local talent to Academy roster - Albuquerque Journal

United adds local talent to Academy roster

By ABQJournal News Staff

New Mexico United and the Somos Unidos Foundation announced Wednesday the signing of Alex Waggoner, Javier Trujillo and Yuto Oketani to the New Mexico United Academy roster. The three players have begun training with their academy teammates, and are eligible to participate in matches immediately.

“Alex, Javier, and Yuto are incredibly talented, ambitious players who will bring a lot of exciting attacking play to our side,” said United Academy coach Luke Sanford. “These three have won titles, scored dozens of goals, and made their teams better through hard work, humility, and diligence. We look forward to continuing to help them grow and develop into the best versions of themselves, on and off the pitch.”

Waggoner is a Santa Fe/Taos-native who played his high school soccer at Santa Fe High School, scoring a state-high 73 goals, and adding an additional 16 assists en route to being named the 2021-2022 Gatorade New Mexico Boys Soccer Player of the Year.

Trujillo, 16, is a winger who played high school soccer at Rio Rancho High, helping lead the Rams to a state title.

Santa Fe native Oketani, 17, played his high school soccer at Santa Fe Prep. He helped lead the Griffins to a share of the district title in 2021.

