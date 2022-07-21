 MMA: No shortage of confidence in heavyweight Franklin - Albuquerque Journal

MMA: No shortage of confidence in heavyweight Franklin

By Rick Wright / Journal Staff Writer

The late Norman Vincent Peale, author of the 1952 best seller “The Power of Positive Thinking,” had nothing on Davion Franklin.

Here’s an exchange from a recent phone interview with Franklin, an Albuquerque MMA fighter, in advance of his fight on Friday against Marcelo Golm in Tacoma, Washington.

Reporter: “Obviously, you aspire to be the Bellator heavyweight champion …

Davion Franklin, MMA fighter (Bellator photo)

Franklin: “I am the Bellator heavyweight champion. Come on. Come on, bro. I’m the guy who’s gonna be knocking all these guys out. I’m the guy everybody’s gonna want to see fight.

“I am the world heavyweight champion. I’m gonna be the biggest name in the sport very soon. Why? Because I’m the most exciting heavyweight, that’s why.”

Those words from Franklin might come as a surprise to MMA veteran Ryan Bader, who in fact is the Bellator heavyweight champion. Franklin, just five fights into his pro career – he had no amateur experience – is a distant No. 8 in the Bellator heavyweight rankings.

One must acknowledge, though, that so far, Franklin has walked the walk. He’s 5-0 with three knockouts, having displayed eye-popping power and agility.

Golm (9-3), a former UFC fighter from SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil, likely presents Franklin’s stiffest challenge thus far. And as confident as Franklin is, he’s not given to trash talk.

Asked if a victory over Golm might move him up in the rankings, Franklin said probably not “because he’s not ranked. But I think it does more for my legitimacy. I think this guy, he’s legit. He fought in the UFC. He’s good.

“… Obviously another win on my record, that’s always good, and a win over a legitimate guy, that’s even better. There’s always a good upside in every situation.”

A Chicago native, Franklin wrestled in high school and junior college. Intrigued by MMA, he made the move to Albuquerque to train at Jackson-Wink. Manager Richard Guerrero was equally intrigued with Franklin’s potential and, through Guerrero’s Mata Leon management company, awarded him a “scholarship.”

Franklin doesn’t actually have to go to school, other than that of the proverbial and perpetual hard knocks.

For Franklin, that’s the only course of study right now.

The city of Tacoma, hard by the bigger city of Seattle, offers scenic views of Puget Sound and Mount Rainier.

Franklin, frankly, isn’t interested.

“I barely leave my hotel room (on a fight trip),” he said. “I don’t want to get distracted from what I’m there for.

“I’m not there to go sightseeing. I’m there to go out and whup some ass and take names. That’s what I’m there for. I’m there to go dominate and destroy my opposition.”

Calling himself a student of the game, Franklin said he has studied Golm and has a good read on the Brazilian’s strengths and weaknesses. But always, he said, his plan is simply to disrupt whatever plan his opponent might have.

“I break these guys down,” he said. “I exploit their strengths and weaknesses. But make no mistake about it, I’m more of a problem for these guys than these guys are for me. I guarantee that they have to come up with an actual game plan for me. I’ve just got to go out there and be myself and have fun.

“That’s the difference.”

THE HEAVYWEIGHTS: Don’Tale Mayes (9-4), Franklin’s teammate at Jackson-Wink, is scheduled to face Hamdy Abdelwahab (3-0) on a July 30 UFC card in Dallas.

Juan Adams (10-4), another Jackson-Wink heavyweight, defeated Sam Kei by second-round TKO (ground-and-pound) on a PFL card in Atlanta on June 24.

On the same PFL card, former Jackson-Wink heavyweight Maurice Greene (10-7), who continues to train in Albuquerque, lost by unanimous decision to Denis Goltsov.

Friday
Bellator 283: Douglas Lima vs. Jason Jackson, Davion Franklin vs. Marcelo Golm, several other fights, Tacoma, Wash. Showtime, 8 p.m.

Home » From the newspaper » MMA: No shortage of confidence in heavyweight Franklin

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
MMA: No shortage of confidence in heavyweight Franklin
Boxing/MMA
The late Norman Vincent Peale, author ... The late Norman Vincent Peale, author of the 1952 best seller "The Power of Positive Thinking," had ...
2
Combat sports: Waterson-Gomez loses in N.Y.; Las Cruces boxer ...
Boxing/MMA
The experts predicted that Brazilian MMA ... The experts predicted that Brazilian MMA fighter Amanda Lemos would defeat Michelle Waterson-Gomez on Saturday, believing Lemos' punching power would be the difference. It ...
3
Combat sports: Trout wins decision, Waterson makes weight
Boxing/MMA
He was born in Texas and ... He was born in Texas and lives in Texas, but Austin Trout will always be Las Cruces' own. ...
4
Boxing: Trout ready to go
Boxing/MMA
In Wuppertal, Germany, Las Cruces boxer ... In Wuppertal, Germany, Las Cruces boxer Austin Trout (34-5-1, 18 KOs) successfully weighed in at 154.1 pounds for his eight-round bout on Friday against ...
5
Stuntwoman Waterson maintains focus on MMA, Saturday fight
Boxing/MMA
Last year, Michelle Waterson spent five ... Last year, Michelle Waterson spent five months in Wales, working as a stuntwoman on a soon-to-be-rel ...
6
Boxing: Moreu loses 2nd-round bout
Boxing/MMA
In Wichita, Kansas, Albuquerque amateur boxer ... In Wichita, Kansas, Albuquerque amateur boxer Yoruba “Li’l Ru” Moreu lost by unanimous decision Wednesday to Texas’ Ranulfo Bocanegra in a semifinal bout at ...
7
Boxing: Moreu Jr. wins
Boxing/MMA
In Wichita, Kansas, Albuquerque amateur boxer ... In Wichita, Kansas, Albuquerque amateur boxer Yoruba Moreu Jr. defeated Kansan Jose Zuniga-Martinez by unanimous (5-0) decision on Tuesday at the 2022 USA Boxing ...
8
Combat Notes: Austin Trout’s long boxing career takes him ...
Boxing/MMA
Las Cruces boxer Austin Trout is ... Las Cruces boxer Austin Trout is scheduled to fight for the first time in 2022, and for the first time in Europe, on Friday. ...
9
Rick Wright: MMA guru Jackson gets it about Title ...
Boxing/MMA
What does one of the world's ... What does one of the world's most recognized mixed martial arts coaches think of the impact of Title IX? You might be surprised.