Annual fair seeks to fill 6,400 jobs

By ABQJournal News Staff

Ashley Lopez, 23, browse for job opportunities during the 10th Annual Senator Michael Padilla Job Fair at Harrison Middle School in southwest Albuquerque on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Lopez graduated this year with a degree in computer science from UNM and is looking to start her career. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)

Thousands of prospective job-seekers made their way to Harrison Middle School on Wednesday for the 10th Annual Sen. Michael Padilla Job Fair.

The hiring event, held in the gymnasium of the middle school off Isleta SW, south of Rio Bravo, attracted about 115 employer booths looking to fill some 6,400 jobs, said Sen. Michael Padilla, D-Albuquerque.

“It may wind up being the biggest I’ve ever had,” Padilla told the Journal midway through the event. “Folks that walk through this job fair have entry-level skills and they have professional skills. … There’s something for everybody at this job fair.”

Employers ranged from the City of Albuquerque to Albertsons to the VIP Staffing agency.

