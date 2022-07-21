La Cueva boys basketball coach Joyce resigns

Brian Joyce unexpectedly has resigned as the head boys basketball coach at La Cueva High School, the Journal learned Wednesday evening.

Joyce was hired in June 2020 and coached the Bears for two seasons, He was just the second head coach the program had since the school opened. The Bears were 32-6 under Joyce, and La Cueva reached the Class 5A state semifinals last March, where it was beaten by eventual state champion Volcano Vista.

In a text message to the Journal, Joyce, a La Cueva graduate, said “it’s a personal and family thing” that will require him “to step away from the team.” He declined further comment.

The Bears will immediately open up a search to find a new permanent head coach, principal Dana Lee said.