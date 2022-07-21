 Moscow says US must respect Russian law in Griner case - Albuquerque Journal

Moscow says US must respect Russian law in Griner case

By Jim Heintz / Associated Press

MOSCOW — The spokesperson for Russia’s Foreign Ministry lashed out Thursday at the United States characterizing basketball star Brittney Griner’s jailing on drug charges as “wrongful detention,” saying it shows disrespect for Russian law.

Griner has been jailed since she was arrested in mid-February at a Moscow airport after vape canisters containing cannabis oil were found in her luggage. The Phoenix Mercury standout and two-time Olympic gold medalist acknowledged in court this month that she had the canisters, but said she had no intent to break the law.

She faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted. Her trial is scheduled to resume Tuesday.

The State Department in May designated Griner as wrongfully detained, moving her case under the supervision of its special presidential envoy for hostage affairs – effectively, the government’s chief hostage negotiator.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday that the legalization of cannabis for medical and recreational use in parts of the U.S. has no bearing on what happens in Russia.

“If a U.S. citizen was taken in connection with the fact that she was smuggling drugs, and she does not deny this, then this should be commensurate with our Russian, local laws, and not with those adopted in San Francisco, New York and Washington,” Zakharova said.

“You understand, if drugs are legalized in the United States, in a number of states, and this is done for a long time, and now the whole country will become drug-addicted, this does not mean that all other countries are following the same path,” she added.

Russian media have persistently speculated that Griner could be exchanged for prominent Russian arms trader Viktor Bout, who is imprisoned in the United States, and that Paul Whelan, an American imprisoned in Russia for espionage, may also figure in an exchange.

U.S. officials have not commented on the prospects for such a trade. Russian officials have said no exchange could be discussed until the conclusion of the legal proceedings against Griner. It is unclear how long the trial will last, but a court has authorized Griner’s detention until Dec. 20.

Home » News » World » Moscow says US must respect Russian law in Griner case

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Analysts: Crime in New Mexico jumped as arrests fell
ABQnews Seeker
Group also notes the 'swiftness of ... Group also notes the 'swiftness of justice' may be slowing down
2
DNA on Victoria did not belong to Gonzales
ABQnews Seeker
Samples taken from Victoria Martens' back ... Samples taken from Victoria Martens' back showed partial mixture from at least 2 people
3
Planned ABQ 'Rail Trail' gets $10M from the state
ABQnews Seeker
City now has $25M for pedestrian-friendly ... City now has $25M for pedestrian-friendly path that would link the Rail Yards to Downtown, the Sawmill District and Old Town
4
Legislators seek right balance in tax code
ABQnews Seeker
Changes have left New Mexico more ... Changes have left New Mexico more reliant on oil, natural gas industries
5
BCSO investigates 3 homicides since Sunday
ABQnews Seeker
Agency tallied 12 killings so far ... Agency tallied 12 killings so far this year compared to 11 total all of last year
6
Herrell ignores gay marriage rights query
ABQnews Seeker
A total of 47 Republicans joined ... A total of 47 Republicans joined all Democrats in voting for the House bill, which passed 267-157
7
Man charged in restraint-related North Valley homicide
ABQnews Seeker
Suspect restrained victim after being punched ... Suspect restrained victim after being punched repeatedly during fight over chores, according to witness
8
Dow ethics settlement moves closer to resolution
2022 election
State Rep. to pay a $500 ... State Rep. to pay a $500 civil penalty in ethics violation
9
Fire crews shift to repair efforts
ABQnews Seeker
Historic Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire 93% ... Historic Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire 93% contained
10
Annual fair seeks to fill 6,400 jobs
ABQnews Seeker
About 115 employers attended the event ... About 115 employers attended the event in the South Valley