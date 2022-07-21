State strays away from more days in school, analysts say

Going to school for more days every year has become less and less of a popular choice.

Fewer students have taken part in extended learning time and K-5 Plus programs since 2021, analysts wrote in documents for a Legislative Finance Committee hearing Thursday morning, with students enrolled in the programs dropping by thousands just over the last year.

Just shy of 4,400 students — 3% of the state — will participate in a K-5 Plus program in 2023, according to preliminary data included in the presentation. A little less than 126,000, or 41%, of kindergarten through 12th-graders will participate in extended learning time programs.

The year before, 8,334 students participated in K-5 Plus programs, while 139,067 participated in extended learning time programs.

Schools have collectively passed up almost $400 million in available state funds for the programs, they said.

And based on anticipated enrollment for both programs, over $130 million are expected to be sent back to the public education reform fund in 2023, according to the presentation.

The state Legislature created the current extended learning time programs because of a judge’s decision in the Yazzie-Martinez consolidated lawsuit finding that the state wasn’t providing a sufficient or uniform education system for at-risk students, according to the presentation brief. Lawmakers also expanded the K-3 Plus program, which eventually became K-5 Plus.

Extended learning time programs add 10 days to schools’ academic calendars, according to the state Public Education Department’s website. K-5 Plus programs have allowed schools to add up to 25 days to their calendars.

As part of the decision in the lawsuit, the judge found that extended learning time and K-3 Plus programs could help students close achievement gaps, but that the state hadn’t sufficiently funded programming for all the students who needed help, the brief stated.

Part of the problem is that some districts have had difficulty implementing extended learning time programs, and have cited community and staff buy-in as a big obstacle.

Albuquerque Public Schools, the state’s largest district, turned down a proposal to implement extended learning time programs districtwide in April after a large public outcry opposing the idea.

The district has repeatedly asked the Legislature for more flexibility in extended learning time program funding to allow for districts to extend school days, rather than just tacking them on.

But LFC and Legislative Education Study Committee staff said in their presentation that more hours could make for some very long school days, and that “stubbornly low” test scores indicate that route may not work.

They also pointed out that longer school days can affect students’ ability to retain information, particularly with young kids.

Another part of the problem with implementing the programs, according to the brief, are loopholes in current state statute for the programs. Central Consolidated School District, for example, changed to a four-day school week, and made up the fifth day with the K-5 Plus program, effectively keeping the same calendar.

There are a few options the state can consider to incentivize the programs, analysts wrote.

They offered up adding 60 hours, which would amount to two weeks, to the base instructional requirement for all schools. That way, they said, schools would only need to add three more weeks to round out the requirements of K-5 Plus programs.

As an add-on, they wrote, the state could provide incremental funding to add extra days beyond the suggested base time requirement.

“Absent changes to existing statute and funding mechanisms for K-5 Plus and (extended learning time) programs, schools will continue reverting hundreds of millions of dollars into (the public education reform fund) while exacerbating inequities in instructional time across the state,” staff wrote in the brief.