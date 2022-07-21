 Feds: 1st cryptocurrency insider trading case snares 3 - Albuquerque Journal

Feds: 1st cryptocurrency insider trading case snares 3

By Larry Neumeister / Associated Press

NEW YORK — A former Coinbase product manager and his brother, along with a Houston man, were charged Thursday in what federal authorities described as the U.S. government’s first cryptocurrency insider trading case.

The brothers — Ishan Wahi and Nikhil Wahi — were arrested while the Houston man, Sameer Ramani, remained at large, federal authorities said as they announced the unsealing of an indictment in Manhattan federal court.

Authorities said Ishan Wahi, 32, was a product manager at Coinbase Global Inc., one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, based in Seattle, when he provided tips to his brother, Nikhil Wahi, 26, and their friend, Ramani, 33. All three were charged with wire fraud conspiracy and wire fraud.

Authorities said Ishan Wahi was stopped by law enforcement prior to boarding a May 16 flight to India and was prevented from leaving the country. In the hours before boarding the flight, he had telephoned and sent texts to his brother and Ramani to alert them about an investigation Coinbase was carrying out, according to a release.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said the prosecution represented the government’s first insider trading case involving cryptocurrency markets. He said it was a reminder that the cryptocurrency markets are not a law-free zone.

Michael Driscoll, head of the FBI’s New York office, said the defendants collected about $1.5 million in illegal profits by trading in at least 25 different crypto assets.

Messages seeking comment were sent to defense lawyers.

The Securities and Exchange Commission brought civil insider trading charges against the men in Seattle federal court.

The SEC said the charges were brought against the trio after they carried out a scheme to trade ahead of multiple announcements regarding certain crypto assets that were going to be made available for trading on the Coinbase platform.

“As today’s case demonstrates, whether in equities, options, crypto assets, or other securities, we will vindicate our mission by identifying and combatting insider trading in securities wherever we see it,” said Carolyn M. Welshhans, Acting Chief of the Enforcement Division’s Crypto Assets and Cyber Unit.

Home » Business » Money » Feds: 1st cryptocurrency insider trading case snares 3

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Housing market chills as mortgage rates, prices scare buyers
Money
Kyle Tomcak was looking for a ... Kyle Tomcak was looking for a home for his in-laws in the suburbs around Denver, something priced close to $450,000. Tomcak became dispirited as ...
2
Sky-high diesel prices squeeze truckers, farmers, consumers
Money
When long-haul trucker Deb LaBree sets ... When long-haul trucker Deb LaBree sets out on the road to deliver pharmaceuticals, she has strategies to hold down costs. She avoids the West ...
3
Warren Buffett's firm owns nearly $11B of Occidental stock
Energy
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway now owns ... Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway now owns nearly $11 billion worth of Occidental Petroleum stock after buying another 1.9 million shares in the past week. ...
4
Are GRATs great? Depends on the rates
ABQnews Seeker
Inflation comes with rising prices. It ... Inflation comes with rising prices. It also brings rising interest rates. Bad news if you're looking for a new mortgage or a refinance. You ...
5
Stocks end higher on Wall Street, still down for ...
Money
Wall Street capped a week of ... Wall Street capped a week of losses with a broad rally for stocks Friday, as investors welcomed solid earnings from big companies and an ...
6
Retail sales up 1% in June, easing fears of ...
Money
Consumers picked up their spending from ... Consumers picked up their spending from May to June, underscoring their resilience despite painfully higher prices at the gas pump and in grocery aisles ...
7
Exhaustion, frustration: One ABQ small business' inflation experience
ABQnews Seeker
Grizzly Graphics owner says his screen ... Grizzly Graphics owner says his screen printing business has seen costs increase 80% since the pandemic began
8
Asian stocks down after US inflation fuels rate hike ...
Money
Asian stock markets rose Thursday despite ... Asian stock markets rose Thursday despite a record-setting U.S. inflation report that pointed to more possible interest rate hikes that investors worry will chill ...
9
US inflation surges again in June, raising risks for ...
Money
U.S. inflation surged to a new ... U.S. inflation surged to a new four-decade high in June because of rising prices for gas, food and rent, squeezing household budgets and pressuring ...