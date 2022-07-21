Española company receives $4.1 million contract for post-fire work

An Española construction company has started work on a project to protect infrastructure in areas of San Miguel and Mora counties damaged by the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded Kha’P’o Construction Services a $4.1 million contract on July 15.

The fire has grown to more than 341,000 acres and is 93% contained as of Thursday.

Flash flooding has occurred in and near where the fire severely burned soil and trees.

Kha’P’o Construction Services is installing jetty jacks — criss-crossed beams that catch debris from floodwaters.

The company will also build Geobrugg barriers. The large nets can prevent boulders or fallen trees from damaging bridges, roads and water infrastructure.

The Army Corps had previously awarded a $7 million contract to Idaho-based North Wind Site Services to protect Las Vegas city water infrastructure in the Gallinas Watershed from post-fire flooding.