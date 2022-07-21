 Española company receives $4.1 million contract for post-fire work - Albuquerque Journal

Española company receives $4.1 million contract for post-fire work

By Theresa Davis / Journal Staff Writer

An Española construction company has started work on a project to protect infrastructure in areas of San Miguel and Mora counties damaged by the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded Kha’P’o Construction Services a $4.1 million contract on July 15. 

The fire has grown to more than 341,000 acres and is 93% contained as of Thursday. 

Flash flooding has occurred in and near where the fire severely burned soil and trees. 

Kha’P’o Construction Services is installing jetty jacks — criss-crossed beams that catch debris from floodwaters. 

The company will also build Geobrugg barriers. The large nets can prevent boulders or fallen trees from damaging bridges, roads and water infrastructure. 

The Army Corps had previously awarded a $7 million contract to Idaho-based North Wind Site Services to protect Las Vegas city water infrastructure in the Gallinas Watershed from post-fire flooding.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Española company receives $4.1 million contract for post-fire work

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Española company receives $4.1 million contract for post-fire work
ABQnews Seeker
An Española construction company has started ... An Española construction company has started work on a project to protect infrastructure in areas of San Miguel and Mora counties damaged by the ...
2
State strays away from more days in school, analysts ...
ABQnews Seeker
Going to school for more days ... Going to school for more days every year has become less and less of a popular choice. Fewer students have taken part in extended ...
3
Legislators seek right balance in tax code
ABQnews Seeker
Changes have left New Mexico more ... Changes have left New Mexico more reliant on oil, natural gas industries
4
Herrell ignores gay marriage rights query
ABQnews Seeker
A total of 47 Republicans joined ... A total of 47 Republicans joined all Democrats in voting for the House bill, which passed 267-157
5
Annual fair seeks to fill 6,400 jobs
ABQnews Seeker
About 115 employers attended the event ... About 115 employers attended the event in the South Valley
6
DNA on Victoria did not belong to Gonzales
ABQnews Seeker
Samples taken from Victoria Martens' back ... Samples taken from Victoria Martens' back showed partial mixture from at least 2 people
7
United Way awards more than $2M to 57 agencies
ABQnews Seeker
Another $400K went to 20 nonprofit ... Another $400K went to 20 nonprofit organizations in Santa Fe County
8
Federal grant to help over 300 local students prepare ...
ABQnews Seeker
Program adds Del Norte, West Mesa; ... Program adds Del Norte, West Mesa; over 300 kids to receive support
9
Planned ABQ 'Rail Trail' gets $10M from the state
ABQnews Seeker
City now has $25M for pedestrian-friendly ... City now has $25M for pedestrian-friendly path that would link the Rail Yards to Downtown, the Sawmill District and Old Town