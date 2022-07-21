APD: 2 dead in five-vehicle crash in SE ABQ

Two people died following a multi-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Southeast Albuquerque.

Rebecca Atkins, an Albuquerque police spokeswoman, said the five-vehicle crash occurred sometime before 10:15 a.m. at Yale and Gibson SE. She said one person was pronounced dead at the scene and, an hour later, said a second person had died from the crash.

“More details will be released later today,” she said. Atkins did not say how the crash occurred, if there were any other injuries or give any other details.

Several vehicles could be seen in a tangled wreckage of metal near the intersection with piles of debris strewn all around the roadway. A man’s arm could be seen hanging out of the driver’s side window of one of the cars as police closed down the intersection.