 Sunport traffic on the rebound - Albuquerque Journal

Sunport traffic on the rebound

By Jessica Dyer / Journal Staff Writer

(Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal)

Passenger traffic at New Mexico’s largest airport is getting closer to pre-pandemic levels, according to the latest annual data.

The Albuquerque International Sunport saw 4.4 million passengers in the 2022 fiscal year that ended June 30. That’s more than double the number of travelers who moved through the facility in 2021 and about 80.7% of the traffic it experienced in 2019.

“We’re very happy to be kind of inching closer to those pre-COVID numbers,” Sunport spokesman Jonathan Small said.

The Sunport had 419,056 passengers in the month of June, about 82.6% of what it had for the same month in 2019.

Nationwide, air travel seems to have rebounded even more.

The federal Transportation Security Administration screened an average of 2.27 million people per day at its checkpoints in June 2022, according to a recent news release. That’s about 88.7% of the volume it saw the same month in 2019.

The Sunport has in recent months been closer to pre-pandemic numbers than it was in June.

In May 2022, its traffic was 97.7% of 2019 levels and in April it was 90%, according to Sunport data.

While the improvements have been encouraging, Small said it’s unclear what to expect moving forward.

“It’s still really hard to forecast these days,” he said. “It’s still kind of new territory when it comes to the effects of the pandemic.”

The Sunport had a lot of ground to make up, as air traffic had withered during the pandemic. April 2020, for example, was just 4% of what it had been the year prior, and even April 2021 was only about 53% of pre-pandemic levels.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Sunport traffic on the rebound

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Sunport traffic on the rebound
ABQnews Seeker
Passenger traffic at New Mexico's largest ... Passenger traffic at New Mexico's largest airport is getting closer to pre-pandemic levels, according to the latest annual data. The Albuquerque International Sunport saw ...
2
APD: 2 dead in five-vehicle crash in SE ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
Two people died following a multi-vehicle ... Two people died following a multi-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Southeast Albuquerque. Rebecca Atkins, an Albuquerque police spokeswoman, said the five-vehicle crash occurred sometime ...
3
Española company receives $4.1 million contract for post-fire work
ABQnews Seeker
An Española construction company has started ... An Española construction company has started work on a project to protect infrastructure in areas of San Miguel and Mora counties damaged by the ...
4
State strays away from more days in school, analysts ...
ABQnews Seeker
Going to school for more days ... Going to school for more days every year has become less and less of a popular choice. Fewer students have taken part in extended ...
5
Legislators seek right balance in tax code
ABQnews Seeker
Changes have left New Mexico more ... Changes have left New Mexico more reliant on oil, natural gas industries
6
Herrell ignores gay marriage rights query
ABQnews Seeker
A total of 47 Republicans joined ... A total of 47 Republicans joined all Democrats in voting for the House bill, which passed 267-157
7
Annual fair seeks to fill 6,400 jobs
ABQnews Seeker
About 115 employers attended the event ... About 115 employers attended the event in the South Valley
8
DNA on Victoria did not belong to Gonzales
ABQnews Seeker
Samples taken from Victoria Martens' back ... Samples taken from Victoria Martens' back showed partial mixture from at least 2 people
9
United Way awards more than $2M to 57 agencies
ABQnews Seeker
Another $400K went to 20 nonprofit ... Another $400K went to 20 nonprofit organizations in Santa Fe County