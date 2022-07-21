 UNM announces new director of Cancer Center's Clinical Research Office - Albuquerque Journal

UNM announces new director of Cancer Center’s Clinical Research Office

By Matthew Narvaiz / Journal Staff Writer

Cheryl Sampson

The University of New Mexico’s Comprehensive Cancer Center has a new leader for its Clinical Research Office with the hiring of Cheryl Sampson as director, the health system announced on Thursday.

Sampson is also serving as the executive director of the New Mexico Cancer Research Alliance. She has served in both positions since February.

“It’s really a matter of blending all of that together and making sure we have the right type of infrastructure to support our physicians who want to do clinical trials,” Sampson said, according to a UNM news release. “It’s making sure patients are enrolled and their treatment follows our research protocols.”

As director of the Clinical Research Office and the New Mexico Cancer Research Alliance, Sampson is tasked with overseeing the managing of budgets and tracking clinical trials

Sampson said her job also focuses on making sure there aren’t similar clinical trials at the Cancer Center, and that they are a good fit for the patients it serves.

“It can sound very complicated, and it is,” she said. “But it’s also essentially having the right people in the right positions too.”

Sampson comes into her leadership role with 25 years of experience in health care research administration, having worked with the Moffitt Cancer Center and at SCL Health in Colorado, according to a news release.

