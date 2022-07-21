 Former coach criminally charged in naked 'fat test' case - Albuquerque Journal

Former coach criminally charged in naked ‘fat test’ case

By Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A successful Rhode Island high school basketball coach was criminally charged Thursday by authorities who say that for years he asked male student-athletes to remove their clothes while alone with him so he could check their body fat.

Aaron Thomas, 55, who coached at North Kingstown High School from the 1990s until he resigned last year, faces second-degree child molestation and second-degree sexual assault charges, Attorney General Peter Neronha and North Kingstown Police Chief Patrick Flanagan said in a statement.

Arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 19.

A message was left for Thomas’ lawyer, John E. MacDonald. MacDonald has previously said that his client denied unlawful conduct and that the tests were designed to help student-athletes improve their performance, were voluntary and required written parental consent.

Although Thomas is alleged to have performed the tests on multiple students, the charges relate to alleged sexual contact with two, authorities said. One was under age 14 at the time of the alleged crime between September 2000 and February 2002, authorities said.

The other case dates to some time between September 2019 and February 2020, they said.

The criminal investigation started in November and involved interviews with more than 30 former students, as well as teachers, coaches, administrators and medical professionals.

Home » Sports » Former coach criminally charged in naked 'fat test' case

