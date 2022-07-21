 APD involved in shooting at West Side apartment complex - Albuquerque Journal

APD involved in shooting at West Side apartment complex

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Police at the scene where officers were involved in a shooting Thursday afternoon at a West Side apartment complex. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal)

Officers were in a shooting Thursday afternoon at an apartment complex in Northwest Albuquerque.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said the incident occurred sometime before 4 p.m. at the Core Vistas at Seven Bar Ranch near Coors and Alameda NW.

He said officers are OK but did not say if any people were injured in the incident or what led to the shooting.

“The scene is active and no details can be confirmed at this point,” Gallegos said in an email.

A man who lives in the complex said he heard a gunshot before seeing an man chase a screaming woman from an apartment.

The resident, who declined to give his name, said police then showed up and chased the man before he heard several gunshots.

