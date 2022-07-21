 Man arrested in Wednesday fatal stabbing - Albuquerque Journal

Man arrested in Wednesday fatal stabbing

By Raul Flores / Journal Staff Writer

Bernalillo County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man they say fatally stabbed another man early Wednesday near a popular trailhead in the Foothills.

Marty Platero, 23, is charged with an open count of murder in the July 20 fatal stabbing of 25-year-old Ryan Spencer. It is unclear if he has an attorney, and his family declined to comment.

Deputies were dispatched around 3 a.m. to a stabbing near Forest Road 333 and the La Luz Trailhead, according to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court.

Deputies arrived at the scene and found Spencer dead from a stab wound and a bloody knife nearby, according to the complaint. Platero had fled the scene but was later found near Tierra Monte NE, covered in blood and with knife injuries on his left hand, the complaint states.

Deputies said one of the two witnesses told them she picked Platero up from a motel around 10 p.m. on Tuesday. The woman told deputies they picked Spencer up next and all of them drove to the La Luz Trailhead area to drink alcohol.

The witnesses told deputies Platero and Spencer insulted one another and then began fighting. Spencer dropped to the ground as the fight ended and Platero left the scene, according to the complaint.

Deputies said Platero told them that during the fight, he was struck on the back of his head with an unknown object, which caused him to black out. However, according to the complaint, both witnesses received lacerations prior to Platero being struck, indicating that he was armed before being hit in the back of his head.

Platero later told deputies the knife was his, although he said he has no memory of using it during the altercation.

