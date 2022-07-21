 APD: Acoma officer’s son traded her duty weapon for fentanyl - Albuquerque Journal

APD: Acoma officer’s son traded her duty weapon for fentanyl

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

An Acoma police officer reported that her son stole her duty weapon last week and told her he traded it for fentanyl in Albuquerque.

Orion Folwell (MDC)

Orion Folwell, 20, is now jailed on drug charges and larceny of a firearm, worth less than $2,500. Travis Wagman, Folwell’s attorney, declined to comment.

Folwell is currently at the Metropolitan Detention Center.

Prosecutors filed a motion to detain him until trial, saying he “made our community a more dangerous place by stealing a gun and introducing it into the criminal stream of commerce.”

The Acoma Police Department, where Folwell’s mother works as an officer, did not respond to a request for comment. It is unclear what type of gun was stolen or if the gun was ever recovered.

Police responded Saturday to a home near San Mateo and McLeod NE in Albuquerque after a woman reported her son stole her department-issued weapon, according to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court. She told 911 dispatch her son “openly admitted” to trading the gun for fentanyl pills.

Police said the woman told them her son was withdrawing from fentanyl when he stole the gun on Thursday. She said she and the law enforcement agency she worked for were willing to pursue charges in the incident.

The woman gave police fentanyl pills she had taken from her son, according to the complaint. Folwell told police he had been going through withdrawals and “needed relief.”

Police said he told them his fentanyl supplier was willing to trade for firearms and he took his mother’s duty weapon and traded for multiple fentanyl pills.

