 Jackson celebrates 200 win at worlds after Tokyo heartache - Albuquerque Journal

Jackson celebrates 200 win at worlds after Tokyo heartache

By Pat Graham / Associated Press

EUGENE, Ore. — Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson can finally go watch the replay. The one of the race where she gave away her chance to be an Olympic champion.

She’s now a world champion, a more-than-satisfying reward after a year in which she trained with the goal of never making the same mistake again.

The 28-year-old executed the curve perfectly and ran the 200 meters in the second-fastest time ever, 21.45 seconds, to lead a Jamaican 1-2 finish on Thursday night at the world championships. She beat 100-meter champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce to the finish line by 0.36.

Jackson was among the medal favorites last year in Tokyo, but a miscalculation midway through her preliminary heat caused her to slow down. By the time she’d realized what happened, she couldn’t catch up. She finished fourth and didn’t get to run in the final.

It ate at her so much that she refused to watch a replay of the race. Only learn from it.

“Sometimes, disappointment is hard to come back from,” Jackson said. “I don’t want to have that. I want to win whenever I’m competing.”

For support, she’s leaned on Fraser-Pryce, the 35-year-old who shows no signs of slowing down. That was the case in Tokyo, when Jackson was reduced to tears and Fraser-Pryce was there to comfort her. That was the case again Thursday when they shared a far more pleasant emotion — elation.

“It’s something you can take for your own self when you see others bounce back from disappointment,” Fraser-Pryce said. “It’s really wonderful to see her have that run.”

Defending champion Dina Asher-Smith of Britain took bronze and prevented this from being a back-to-back sprint sweep for the Jamaicans, a la what the Americans did in the men’s 100 and 200. Elaine Thompson-Herah, who won the 200 in the Olympics and finished third here at worlds in the 100, finished seventh in this race.

“We were hoping for 1-2-3. We’ll celebrate 1-2,” Jackson said. “We came out here to do our best and our best was good enough. We delivered big two medals for the country. We are so grateful.”

Seconds after the win, sprint icon Usain Bolt tweeted “Brilliant” and punctuated it with two Jamaican flags — one each for Jackson and Fraser-Pryce.

This is how fast Jackson was: Her time was second only to one of the most hallowed marks on the books — the 21.34 by Florence Griffith-Joyner at the 1988 Olympics in Seoul. Jackson blew away the old world-championship record of 21.63 set by Dafne Schippers of the Netherlands in 2015.

Records, though, aren’t on the mind of Jackson.

“Great execution will bring fast times,” Jackson explained. “You don’t think about breaking a world record because when you go into a race with time in your head, and don’t meet those expectations, you end up disappointing yourself.”

Not this time. Not at Hayward Field.

Jackson not only adds this to her silver medal from Sunday night in the 100, but eases a painful memory from the Tokyo Games that’s long fueled her. She said she plans to finally watch that race and then another.

“The 200 tonight,” Jackson said.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Home » Sports » Jackson celebrates 200 win at worlds after Tokyo heartache

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
APD officer fatally shoots man at West Side apartment ...
ABQnews Seeker
43-year-old accused of beating wife, pointing ... 43-year-old accused of beating wife, pointing gun at neighbors
2
Detective who investigated Martens case takes stand
ABQnews Seeker
Defense will continue to cross-examine Friday Defense will continue to cross-examine Friday
3
Fewer schools taking part in extended learning, analysts say
ABQnews Seeker
LFC told districts have forgone hundreds ... LFC told districts have forgone hundreds of millions of dollars in program funding
4
Jan. 6: Trump spurned aides' pleas to call off ...
AP Feeds
Despite desperate pleas from aides, allies, ... Despite desperate pleas from aides, allies, a Republican congressional leader and even his family, Donald Trump refused to call off the Jan. 6 mob ...
5
Low labor force participation ‘very concerning’
ABQnews Seeker
State says rate partly due to ... State says rate partly due to number of people on disability
6
Extreme heat stresses PNM grid
ABQnews Seeker
San Juan coal-plant's operation helping to ... San Juan coal-plant's operation helping to avoid blackouts
7
Ronchetti campaigns on proposed tax cuts
2022 election
GOP candidate estimates proposal would cost ... GOP candidate estimates proposal would cost up to $2B if fully enacted
8
Pecan weevil could hamper Otero County crop output
ABQnews Seeker
Growers would be required to place ... Growers would be required to place product in cold-storage
9
Brothers charged in multiple carjackings, auto thefts
ABQnews Seeker
Prosecutors have filed a motion to ... Prosecutors have filed a motion to detain the pair until their trial
10
Man arrested in Wednesday fatal stabbing
ABQnews Seeker
Deputies say suspect fled scene near ... Deputies say suspect fled scene near La Luz Trailhead