 Election-denying Colorado clerk turned herself in to police - Albuquerque Journal

Election-denying Colorado clerk turned herself in to police

By Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

ASPEN, Colo. — A rural Colorado official known for being the state’s most prominent election denier turned herself into law enforcement on Thursday for violating the terms of her release as she awaits trial for breaking into her county’s election system.

Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters was booked at the Pitkin County jail in Aspen at 9:22 p.m. on Thursday, Parker Lathrop, the county’s chief deputy of operations, said.

She was released after paying bond later that night, according to Lathrop. The warrant was issued less than a week after the embattled official convinced a judge not to send her back to jail for improperly traveling out of state while awaiting trial on felony charges.

Authorities say Peters violated another term of her $25,000 bail — a prohibition on contacting workers at the Mesa County elections office.

Peters is under indictment for a break-in of the county’s election system to search for evidence of former President Donald Trump’s election conspiracy theories. A judge barred Peters from overseeing last year’s local elections or this year’s.

Peters lost her bid for the Republican Party nomination for Colorado Secretary of State last month. After the Secretary of State’s office told her she was not entitled to a hand recount under the law, Peters contacted dozens of county election offices asking them to do their own. One of those was Mesa County, in violation of her release, authorities said.

Home » Around the Region » Election-denying Colorado clerk turned herself in to police

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
APD officer fatally shoots man at West Side apartment ...
ABQnews Seeker
43-year-old accused of beating wife, pointing ... 43-year-old accused of beating wife, pointing gun at neighbors
2
Detective who investigated Martens case takes stand
ABQnews Seeker
Defense will continue to cross-examine Friday Defense will continue to cross-examine Friday
3
Fewer schools taking part in extended learning, analysts say
ABQnews Seeker
LFC told districts have forgone hundreds ... LFC told districts have forgone hundreds of millions of dollars in program funding
4
Jan. 6: Trump spurned aides' pleas to call off ...
AP Feeds
Despite desperate pleas from aides, allies, ... Despite desperate pleas from aides, allies, a Republican congressional leader and even his family, Donald Trump refused to call off the Jan. 6 mob ...
5
Low labor force participation ‘very concerning’
ABQnews Seeker
State says rate partly due to ... State says rate partly due to number of people on disability
6
Extreme heat stresses PNM grid
ABQnews Seeker
San Juan coal-plant's operation helping to ... San Juan coal-plant's operation helping to avoid blackouts
7
Ronchetti campaigns on proposed tax cuts
2022 election
GOP candidate estimates proposal would cost ... GOP candidate estimates proposal would cost up to $2B if fully enacted
8
Pecan weevil could hamper Otero County crop output
ABQnews Seeker
Growers would be required to place ... Growers would be required to place product in cold-storage
9
Brothers charged in multiple carjackings, auto thefts
ABQnews Seeker
Prosecutors have filed a motion to ... Prosecutors have filed a motion to detain the pair until their trial
10
Man arrested in Wednesday fatal stabbing
ABQnews Seeker
Deputies say suspect fled scene near ... Deputies say suspect fled scene near La Luz Trailhead