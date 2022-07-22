2 dead in San Miguel County burn scar floods

At least two people are dead in San Miguel County and a third person is missing after flash floods raged in and near burn scars from the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire.

Heavy rains flooded Tecolote Creek west of Las Vegas on Thursday afternoon.

Harold Garcia, a San Miguel County commissioner, said Friday that county officials informed him Thursday night that there were casualties from the flood event in the Mineral Hill/San Geronimo area.

“I understand that now they’re looking for a third person,” Garcia said. “I talked to the sheriff a short while ago, but they haven’t found that person.”

National Guard members were searching the area surrounding the creek on Friday for the missing third person.

Garcia said county residents should “not let their guard down” as the post-fire floods threaten northern New Mexico.

“We’re working with as many agencies as we possibly can, but the burn scar is so big that it’s hard to work on the entire area,” he said.