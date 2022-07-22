 'Culture of fear': NM child protective services staff describe strain - Albuquerque Journal

‘Culture of fear’: NM child protective services staff describe strain

By Colleen Heild / Journal Investigative Reporter

Frontline workers investigating child abuse or neglect in New Mexico are feeling overworked, under appreciated and reported a “culture of fear” permeating the state Children, Youth and Families Department after a child is hurt or killed, according to a newly released study.

CYFD leaders ordered the systemic independent review by Collaborative Safety LLC of Nashville, Tenn., in an effort to reduce child fatalities and improve outcomes for children and families in New Mexico. The firm was contracted to look at five child fatalities last year.

The report cited staff turnover as one of the stressors on employees investigating child abuse and neglect cases.

The turnover rate of protective services workers dropped to a four-year low in fiscal year 2021, but was on the rise earlier this year, according to the state Legislative Finance Committee. Recent data from the first quarter of 2022 shows a turnover rate of 35 percent.

Stemming turnover by offering more training and support to CYFD workers could address the problem of staff “finding themselves with little time to provide thorough work to cases,” the review stated.

As workload grows, “this will add stress to staff that influences them to leave their positions. As staff leave their positions, this now creates a void in the number of staff managing the workload, subsequently requiring staff to take on extra work to fill this void.”

CYFD Cabinet Secretary Barbara Vigil told the Journal on Friday that her agency hopes to lower turnover by retraining front-line investigators.

It also will create new critical incident teams to review serious child injuries and deaths to “fully understand how the system worked or didn’t work – and how it can be improved to prevent similar incidents in the future.”

The review also stated the agency’s response after a child is hurt or killed has created a perception among staff “that there is a culture of fear that impacts their work.”

“We needed an objective assessment,” Vigil said of the review, “one based on systemic improvement, not individual blame. This is one important step forward for New Mexico’s child welfare system, but it is not the last.”

The report did not address specifics of the child fatalities reviewed, but presented a broader blueprint for how CYFD could improve its operations.

Vigil also said she has decided to allow public access to meetings of a new steering committee looking at ways to improve the agency.

