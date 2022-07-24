Unsubscribing’s downside; fake PNM cutoffs heat up

Spam emails are annoying, so the “unsubscribe” button that’s usually at the bottom can be your best friend. Same goes for the “delete” button.

But unsubscribing is not always the wisest move. That’s because when you do so, you’re letting an unscrupulous sender know your email is a live one, which could set you up for even more unwanted stuff.

You can safely unsubscribe when you know the sender is legitimate. Perhaps it’s a company with which you previously did business, or an organization to which you once belonged. Make sure to hover over the sender’s address to confirm authenticity.

For all the questionable unsolicited messages clogging your inbox, use the tool your email provider offers to mark the sender as junk or spam. This should consign to the junk folder any future mail from that sender.

To learn how to do this, search for: “your email provider name” plus “how to unsubscribe from unwanted emails.”

You can also usually block specific email addresses or domains – the part of the address after the @ sign.

Either way, the technology isn’t perfect, so regularly check the junk folder to make sure you’re not missing any legitimate emails.

Here are a few other tips, from the Federal Trade Commission:

• Avoid listing your email address on social media sites or online membership directories. “Spammers scan websites to harvest email addresses,” the FTC says. If a website asks for this information, pause and first decide whether you want to share it. Some sites share or sell email addresses. You can check the privacy policy, although it’s not always easy to tell how the information is used.

• Forward unwanted or deceptive messages to your email provider.

• Also forward junk messages to the sender’s email provider, if you can tell which company this is. Include the entire spam email and make clear you’re complaining about spam. “Most web mail providers and ISPs (internet service providers) want to cut off spammers who abuse their systems.”

CALL PNM ABOUT DISCONNECT: It’s like clockwork. With intense summer heat come PNM imposters trying to scare customers into paying them money.

The utility says it’s receiving reports about fake electricity shutoff threats, in which the perpetrators are using a false PNM caller ID name on their phone number to get you to answer. If you’re not home, they leave bogus call-back numbers.

The basic con is that you are behind on your bill and your service will be disconnected unless you pay up with a prepaid gift card or through an online digital payment service. You have to do this within an hour, callers say. For a dose of added urgency, they might tell you a technician is already en route to disconnect you.

The common requested amount is $200 to $500 for residential customers and more than $1,000 for business customers, PNM says. The greatest number of targets are in Albuquerque, Santa Fe and Ruidoso.

“Scam reports show that customers went against their better judgment, reacted out of fear and overlooked the red flags of the scam, explaining they were afraid to be without power during the heat of the summer,” a PNM alert says.

The utility wants customers to know this: it does not shut off power over the weekend or on holidays, you will get written notice of any shutoff and you can check with PNM directly about any possible disconnect notices. Text #bal to 78766 to get balance information or call (888) 342-5766 to use the automated system.

Contact Ellen Marks at emarks@abqjournal.com or (505) 823-3805 if you are aware of what sounds like a scam. To report a scam to law enforcement, contact the New Mexico Consumer Protection Division toll-free at 1 (844) 255-9210, prompt 5. Complaints can be filed electronically at nmag.gov/file-a-complaint.aspx.