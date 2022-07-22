Herrell pushes for more wolf-killed livestock compensation

U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell has introduced a bill that would expand financial compensation for farmers and ranchers whose livestock is killed by endangered Mexican wolves.

The New Mexico Republican said that the bill, introduced in the House on Thursday with Arizona Democrat Rep. Tom O’Halleran, would “create a more easily accessible and steady stream of compensation.”

“The wolves have a devastating impact on farms and ranches in New Mexico and the federal government has a duty to compensate them,” Herrell said.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife data shows there were 79 confirmed livestock kills by wolves in New Mexico in 2021, and 48 in Arizona.

A U.S. Department of Agriculture program for wolf depredations compensates ranchers with payments at 75% of the livestock’s market value.

The bill would boost those payments to 100% of market value.