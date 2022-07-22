 New Mexico’s unemployment rate decreases in June - Albuquerque Journal

New Mexico’s unemployment rate decreases in June

By Matthew Narvaiz / Journal Staff Writer

New Mexico’s unemployment rate dropped to 4.9% in June, according to a Friday report from the state Department of Workforce Solutions.

That number is down from 5.1% in May and from 7.3% in June 2021.

But the state’s unemployment rate is still higher than the national average, which held at 3.6% in June.

New Mexico still has the highest unemployment rate of all 50 states, with only the District of Columbia having a higher rate of unemployment for the month, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Bernalillo County saw an increase in its unemployment rate, growing from 3.6% in May to 4.4% in June.

Santa Fe County, meanwhile, jumped from 3.5% in May to 4.2% in June, according to the report. Doña Ana County’s unemployment rate was 5.3% for the month.

However, DWS spokeswoman Stacy Johnston said county rates aren’t seasonally adjusted, leading to what looks like an increase in those numbers. She said typically those numbers aren’t compared month to month.

“Not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates nearly always go up from May to June because schools close for the summer and workers apply for benefits,” she said.

Meanwhile, nonfarm payroll employment grew by 45,100 jobs, or 5.6%, from the previous year, according to the report. Most of those gains came from the private sector, with a 6.5% increase in jobs from June 2021.

Eight major industry sectors saw large increases from June of last year as well, according to the report.

Leisure and hospitality had the largest gains of those industries, increasing by 13,500 jobs from the previous year. Educational services were up 3,200 jobs, according to the report.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » New Mexico’s unemployment rate decreases in June

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
New Mexico’s unemployment rate decreases in June
ABQnews Seeker
But still highest of all 50 ... But still highest of all 50 states
2
Herrell pushes for more wolf-killed livestock compensation
ABQnews Seeker
U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell has introduced ... U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell has introduced a bill that would expand financial compensation for farmers and ranchers whose livestock is killed by endangered Mexican ...
3
'Culture of fear': NM child protective services staff describe ...
ABQnews Seeker
Frontline workers investigating child abuse or ... Frontline workers investigating child abuse or neglect are feeling overworked and under appreciated.
4
2 dead in San Miguel County burn scar floods
ABQnews Seeker
National Guard searching for third person ... National Guard searching for third person swept away
5
State Police involved in shooting south of Las Vegas
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico State Police are investigating ... New Mexico State Police are investigating a shooting involving a San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office deputy south of Las Vegas. The deputy involved in ...
6
TBT co-founder sees big future for games in the ...
ABQnews Seeker
The co-founder of TBT (The Basketball ... The co-founder of TBT (The Basketball Tournament) says he sees 'extraordinarily high' potential for the event's growth in the Pit.
7
Harvey stopped eating rocks, but his fear of storms, ...
ABQnews Seeker
Harvey’s stone sampling diminished quickly with ... Harvey’s stone sampling diminished quickly with medication for his intestinal disorder.
8
Low labor force participation ‘very concerning’
ABQnews Seeker
State says rate partly due to ... State says rate partly due to number of people on disability
9
Extreme heat stresses PNM grid
ABQnews Seeker
San Juan coal plant's operation helping ... San Juan coal plant's operation helping to avoid blackouts