 Migrants seeking jobs prime targets for criminals - Albuquerque Journal

Migrants seeking jobs prime targets for criminals

By Norm Cairns / former federal prosecutor; ALBUQUERQUE RESIDENT

I served as a federal prosecutor in Albuquerque before retiring after 20 years. Along with my other duties, I prosecuted alien traffickers.

I thought I had seen the worst that humanity has to offer. Nonetheless, I was outraged and heartbroken at the murders of 53 migrants in south Texas. I was not shocked.

A decade ago, there were small organizations, often family members, who smuggled aliens for the fares, which were slim. The smugglers were criminals, but they were not killers.

Over the years, that changed. The cartels took over. The smugglers became ruthless, and profit was the only motive. Cartel groups would hijack aliens from other groups, often at gunpoint. Aliens were held hostage until family members paid ransom money. It was a dirty and dangerous business.

Unfortunately, there is little we can do to make the cartels less violent. The only way we can keep people from falling prey to these killers is to keep them away from the border. I spoke to hundreds of aliens illegally in the United States. All had a singular motive for being here: jobs. There are currently 11.4 million job openings in the United States. It is difficult to whisper softly “don’t come here,” when there is a sign in the window saying “Help Wanted.” These migrants seeking jobs are prime targets for criminals.

I prosecuted two cases in which aliens were killed in transit. One of those passengers, who never arrived, had a prayer card in his pocket. I kept a copy of it in my desk. It reminded me that these people were just that, people. They are as deserving of life and humane treatment as anyone. I read the prayer card this morning. I said a prayer for his soul and for travelers like him: God, save them from the wolves.

Home » Opinion » Guest Columns » Migrants seeking jobs prime targets for criminals

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
PNM inundated with companies seeking clean energy
ABQnews Seeker
Fast, flexible state regulatory procedures needed ... Fast, flexible state regulatory procedures needed to OK new renewables, infrastructure
2
'M. Butterfly' a different spin on the Puccini opera
Arts
The Santa Fe Opera will host ... The Santa Fe Opera will host the world premiere of 'M. Butterfly' beginning on Saturday, July 30.
3
NHCC presentation will cover the history of Cuba through ...
Arts
Robert Arellano will present 'Secrets, Spies, ... Robert Arellano will present 'Secrets, Spies, and Spanish Rice: Six Decades of the Cuban-American Experience' at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 28 at the National ...
4
ABQ names quartet of artists as CityMakers
Arts
The CityMakers program brings Albuquerque artists ... The CityMakers program brings Albuquerque artists and their creativity into the public sector to develop projects to positively impact and inspire communities.
5
Center awarded National Endowment for the Humanities grant
Arts
The money will support a two-year ... The money will support a two-year program inviting scholars to write and speak on the topic of photography and civic engagement in both online ...
6
UNM Maxwell Museum hosts summer concert series
Arts
Lone Piñon will perform on Aug. ... Lone Piñon will perform on Aug. 25 and DJ Randy Boogie + DJ Garronteed will perform on Sept. 30.
7
Use a UV light to help spot garden invaders
Arts
Scorpions and other critters have a ... Scorpions and other critters have a fluorescent glow when hit by UV light.
8
A scavenger hunt is afoot in Sierra County encouraging ...
Arts
More than 100 sites are loaded ... More than 100 sites are loaded into the free phone app Rever and the event runs until Oct. 31.
9
ABQ author takes a fictional look at Russia's cyberwar ...
Arts
'Cyberwars: David Knight Goes to Moscow' ... 'Cyberwars: David Knight Goes to Moscow' author a professor emeritus at UNM.