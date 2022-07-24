Migrants seeking jobs prime targets for criminals

I served as a federal prosecutor in Albuquerque before retiring after 20 years. Along with my other duties, I prosecuted alien traffickers.

I thought I had seen the worst that humanity has to offer. Nonetheless, I was outraged and heartbroken at the murders of 53 migrants in south Texas. I was not shocked.

A decade ago, there were small organizations, often family members, who smuggled aliens for the fares, which were slim. The smugglers were criminals, but they were not killers.

Over the years, that changed. The cartels took over. The smugglers became ruthless, and profit was the only motive. Cartel groups would hijack aliens from other groups, often at gunpoint. Aliens were held hostage until family members paid ransom money. It was a dirty and dangerous business.

Unfortunately, there is little we can do to make the cartels less violent. The only way we can keep people from falling prey to these killers is to keep them away from the border. I spoke to hundreds of aliens illegally in the United States. All had a singular motive for being here: jobs. There are currently 11.4 million job openings in the United States. It is difficult to whisper softly “don’t come here,” when there is a sign in the window saying “Help Wanted.” These migrants seeking jobs are prime targets for criminals.

I prosecuted two cases in which aliens were killed in transit. One of those passengers, who never arrived, had a prayer card in his pocket. I kept a copy of it in my desk. It reminded me that these people were just that, people. They are as deserving of life and humane treatment as anyone. I read the prayer card this morning. I said a prayer for his soul and for travelers like him: God, save them from the wolves.