Protect the careful balance of Indian gaming in New Mexico

The Fort Sill Apache tribe of Oklahoma has renewed its decades-long effort to open a casino in southern New Mexico. If approved, this Oklahoma tribe’s casino in Luna County would destroy the careful balance of Indian gaming in our state.

The Mescalero Apache tribe shares a tragic history with the Fort Sill Apaches. The United States held our Chiricahua ancestors as prisoners of war, first at Fort Marion in Florida, then at Mount Vernon in Alabama, and finally at Fort Sill, Oklahoma.

In 1913, after 27 years of imprisonment, the Chiricahua were released from prisoner-of-war status and presented with a choice.

One-hundred sixty-three Chiricahua, including all descendants of Geronimo, Naiche and Cochise, chose to return to New Mexico. Their descendants are now citizens of the Mescalero Apache Tribe. That same year, 76 Chiricahua refused the opportunity to reconnect with their ancestral homelands, choosing to stay in Oklahoma to form the Fort Sill Apache Tribe of Oklahoma.

Our respective tribal governments have taken widely different paths since.

The Mescalero, Lipan and Chiricahua Apache, who make up the Mescalero Apache Tribe, have worked to preserve our ancestral homelands, traditions and culture, while striving to develop our reservation economy by working with our neighbors here in New Mexico.

Since 1913, the Fort Sill Apache Tribe of Oklahoma has worked to build its governing land base and economy in Oklahoma.

In 1999, Fort Sill worked with the Interior Department to open its Apache Casino Hotel in Lawton, Oklahoma, using an exception to the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act that required it to show the lands encompassed “the Indian tribe’s former reservation.” In May of 2022, Fort Sill opened a second casino in Oklahoma based on this same exception.

Fort Sill now seeks to open its third casino, this time in New Mexico. This is their latest reboot.

The Fort Sill Apache Tribe of Oklahoma is headquartered in Apache, Oklahoma, nearly 700 miles from its proposed casino location at Akela Flats. In rejecting Fort Sill’s prior attempts to open a casino at Akela, the National Indian Gaming Commission found Fort Sill’s population center is based in Oklahoma and only a handful of Fort Sill members live in New Mexico. Not a single Fort Sill member lives at Akela Flats.

Former N.M. Govs. Gary Johnson, Bill Richardson and Susana Martinez all opposed Fort Sill’s prior gaming proposals. Sens. Jeff Bingaman and Pete Domenici also voiced their strong opposition to Fort Sill’s casino proposal.

The former leaders of our state opposed a casino at Akela Flats primarily because the Fort Sill Apache Tribal Council made a promise to not use the land for gaming purposes. However, they also knew that granting a casino to an Oklahoma-based tribal government was not in the best interests of New Mexicans. These facts have not changed.

Any revenue generated from a Fort Sill casino in Luna County will go directly to serve their government in Oklahoma.

Any potential jobs created by a Fort Sill casino will be offset by significant layoffs to Mescalero Apache employees at the Inn of the Mountain Gods, which will be coupled with cuts to critical programs and services to our people.

The gaming market in New Mexico is saturated, and New Mexico is under further pressure to expand gaming through mobile sports betting and other measures.

The Fort Sill gaming proposal is a clear abuse of the law and represents a terrible deal for N.M. taxpayers.

If approved, a Fort Sill Apache casino at Akela will shatter the careful balance of Indian gaming the pueblos and tribes of New Mexico have built over the past 30 years.