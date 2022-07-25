 Blow the whistle! - Albuquerque Journal

Blow the whistle!

By Brian Burkhart / albuquerque resident

My dog, Daisy, is relieved the leftover fireworks from Independence Day finally seem to be depleted. However, I’ll kind of miss the noise during the days surrounding the 4th of July, partly due to nostalgia, and because it remains the most unifying and patriotic time of year.

Fortunately, July not only begins with a patriotic holiday – it ends with one. July 30 marks National Whistleblower Day, the anniversary of the 1778 passing of the first law protecting courageous individuals who report wrongdoings by their government colleagues. Even at the height of the Revolutionary War, the founders made transparency a principle of democracy.

It is said that sunshine is the best disinfectant, and boy, we need some now more than ever.

That’s not a partisan statement; I’m a registered Democrat. But I’m among the 85% of Americans who believe America’s on the wrong track, and I recognize the federal bureaucracy and military-industrial complex outlast presidential administrations, continually moving geopolitical chess pieces.

And as writer James Baldwin said, “I love America more than any other country in the world and, exactly for this reason, I insist on the right to criticize her perpetually.”

Consider how close World War III seems – involving nuclear superpowers – not even one year after our nation lost its longest war, in Afghanistan, in a manner so humiliating it almost seemed intentional.

In Ukraine, peace terms always seemed within reach – yet no one is fighting for peace. It’s easy to imagine it spiraling out of control, and Russia has warned it could use the nuclear option.

New York City even released a 90-second public service announcement on surviving a nuclear attack. Few Burqueños I meet seem concerned, but Stephen Schwartz, author of “Atomic Audit: The Costs and Consequences of U.S. Nuclear Weapons Since 1940,” says Kirtland Air Force Base is among 15 targets Russia would have to strike to wipe out our nation’s nuclear forces.

This follows the first documented coronavirus pandemic in history, the highest increase in the nationwide homicide rate in modern history and the highest number of school shootings.

Working households have endured the highest annual inflation rate since 1981, record gas prices and record home prices. Blackouts are expected, and food shortages, even as a robust supply of drugs resulted in overdose deaths topping a record 100,000. Meanwhile, the most severe “megadrought” in 1,200 years persists.

What is going on?

How might an insurance actuary calculate the likelihood of all these supposed once-in-a-generation, once-in-a-lifetime and unprecedented events happening in the same two-year period, by mere coincidence?

Granted, they aren’t independent variables – climate change, for instance, could certainly be a contributing factor, as well as our deteriorating cultural landscape.

Ultimately, these outcomes are determined by decisions made by human beings – politicians, bureaucrats and corporate crooks. Many mistakes seemed avoidable, and solutions are still possible. However, few of our leaders seem to notice or care.

Is there another motive, something more sinister behind the scenes?

It’s time we raised the profile of National Whistleblower Day and leveraged July 30 as an opportunity to rally potential whistleblowers – hopefully drawing strength in numbers – encouraging them to shine light on a range of troubling matters. Any unconstitutional activities are inherently not privileged and must be disclosed to the public.

Everyone sees dark clouds gathering ahead, so concerned citizens should encourage whistleblowers to bring forth information from within the federal bureaucracy and disclose it in a responsible manner to the news media or online audiences and help clarify what is really driving increasingly chaotic events.

Brian Burkhart is a freelance writer and principal of Roundhouse Writing Group, as well as an adjunct professor at Central New Mexico Community College. His website is peoplesreset.substack.com. He lives in Albuquerque.

Home » Opinion » Guest Columns » Blow the whistle!

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Low literacy linked to New Mexico’s poverty
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico's economically disadvantaged children are ... New Mexico's economically disadvantaged children are far less likely to meet reading proficiency standards than their non-disadvantaged classmates.
2
Crazed costs won’t stop The Shop
ABQnews Seeker
Rising, unpredictable supply prices are nothing ... Rising, unpredictable supply prices are nothing new to Nob Hill restaurant owner
3
Joe's Pharmacy pays $50K in civil penalties
ABQnews Seeker
Investigation found store failed to account ... Investigation found store failed to account for over 20K doses of medication
4
Balloon Fiesta getting its own ramp onto I-25
ABQnews Seeker
Project "to improve safety and provide ... Project "to improve safety and provide better access to southbound I-25 for traffic exiting Balloon Fiesta Park," city says
5
APD: Man shot and killed while breaking into home
ABQnews Seeker
No charges expected to be filed ... No charges expected to be filed against homeowner
6
Two killed in Rail Runner, vehicle crash
ABQnews Seeker
Spokesperson: No injuries reported among 90 ... Spokesperson: No injuries reported among 90 passengers on train
7
PED graduation plan dilutes quality of education in NM
From the newspaper
Students need economics, civics, state history ... Students need economics, civics, state history now more than ever
8
Memo to governor: Kids are dying on CYFD watch
From the newspaper
How many more children have to ... How many more children have to die under CYFD care? How many more children have to be beaten or negl ...
9
Schools have a duty to protect student confidentiality
From the newspaper
At GLSEN New Mexico we firmly ... At GLSEN New Mexico we firmly believe in parents'/guardians' rights, as well as students ...