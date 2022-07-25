Don’t wait, vaccinate young children for COVID-19

COVID-19 has reminded us of the hope that comes when a vaccine is made available to keep us safer from a disease with global impact. The recent announcement of the COVID-19 vaccine being approved for children under five years old has given me renewed hope we can protect our youngest children from serious illness due to COVID-19 and help further protect our community.

Throughout the pandemic I have seen how COVID-19 has affected children of all ages, and while COVID-19 has had less of an impact on younger children, it still has the potential to cause severe illness. In a recent article from Clinical Infectious Disease, 48 per 100,000 U.S. children under 18 were hospitalized due to COVID-19 in the last year. Children younger than four are at the highest risk, with a hospitalization rate of 67 per 100,000.

I am frequently asked by parents if the COVID-19 vaccine is safe for their children. These vaccines have proven to be safe and effective and have undergone intensive safety monitoring. Reported side effects are mild and like those experienced with other childhood vaccines. More serious complications such as myocarditis have been reported but are extremely rare, and the risk of myocarditis from COVID-19 infection far exceeds the risk of myocarditis from the vaccine. In other words, the known risks of COVID-19 and possible severe complications outweigh the potential risks of having a rare, adverse reaction to vaccination.

As a father, I worry about my children and their safety. Although my children are in their teens, I have immunized them against COVID-19 and would do the same if they were under five years old. As a pediatrician, I encourage all parents and caregivers not to delay getting their young ones vaccinated for COVID-19.

Parents and caregivers can visit the New Mexico Department of Health website at VaccineNM.org to schedule a vaccine appointment for their child.

Together, we can protect our children and the community.