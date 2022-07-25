 Don't wait, vaccinate young children for COVID-19 - Albuquerque Journal

Don’t wait, vaccinate young children for COVID-19

By Dr. John Pederson / MEDICAL DIRECTOR, CHILDREN'S PROGRAMS, PRESBYTERIAN HEALTHCARE SERVICES

COVID-19 has reminded us of the hope that comes when a vaccine is made available to keep us safer from a disease with global impact. The recent announcement of the COVID-19 vaccine being approved for children under five years old has given me renewed hope we can protect our youngest children from serious illness due to COVID-19 and help further protect our community.

Throughout the pandemic I have seen how COVID-19 has affected children of all ages, and while COVID-19 has had less of an impact on younger children, it still has the potential to cause severe illness. In a recent article from Clinical Infectious Disease, 48 per 100,000 U.S. children under 18 were hospitalized due to COVID-19 in the last year. Children younger than four are at the highest risk, with a hospitalization rate of 67 per 100,000.

I am frequently asked by parents if the COVID-19 vaccine is safe for their children. These vaccines have proven to be safe and effective and have undergone intensive safety monitoring. Reported side effects are mild and like those experienced with other childhood vaccines. More serious complications such as myocarditis have been reported but are extremely rare, and the risk of myocarditis from COVID-19 infection far exceeds the risk of myocarditis from the vaccine. In other words, the known risks of COVID-19 and possible severe complications outweigh the potential risks of having a rare, adverse reaction to vaccination.

As a father, I worry about my children and their safety. Although my children are in their teens, I have immunized them against COVID-19 and would do the same if they were under five years old. As a pediatrician, I encourage all parents and caregivers not to delay getting their young ones vaccinated for COVID-19.

Parents and caregivers can visit the New Mexico Department of Health website at VaccineNM.org to schedule a vaccine appointment for their child.

Together, we can protect our children and the community.

Home » Opinion » Guest Columns » Don’t wait, vaccinate young children for COVID-19

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Low literacy linked to New Mexico’s poverty
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico's economically disadvantaged children are ... New Mexico's economically disadvantaged children are far less likely to meet reading proficiency standards than their non-disadvantaged classmates.
2
Crazed costs won’t stop The Shop
ABQnews Seeker
Rising, unpredictable supply prices are nothing ... Rising, unpredictable supply prices are nothing new to Nob Hill restaurant owner
3
Joe's Pharmacy pays $50K in civil penalties
ABQnews Seeker
Investigation found store failed to account ... Investigation found store failed to account for over 20K doses of medication
4
Balloon Fiesta getting its own ramp onto I-25
ABQnews Seeker
Project "to improve safety and provide ... Project "to improve safety and provide better access to southbound I-25 for traffic exiting Balloon Fiesta Park," city says
5
APD: Man shot and killed while breaking into home
ABQnews Seeker
No charges expected to be filed ... No charges expected to be filed against homeowner
6
Two killed in Rail Runner, vehicle crash
ABQnews Seeker
Spokesperson: No injuries reported among 90 ... Spokesperson: No injuries reported among 90 passengers on train
7
PED graduation plan dilutes quality of education in NM
From the newspaper
Students need economics, civics, state history ... Students need economics, civics, state history now more than ever
8
Memo to governor: Kids are dying on CYFD watch
From the newspaper
How many more children have to ... How many more children have to die under CYFD care? How many more children have to be beaten or negl ...
9
Schools have a duty to protect student confidentiality
From the newspaper
At GLSEN New Mexico we firmly ... At GLSEN New Mexico we firmly believe in parents'/guardians' rights, as well as students ...