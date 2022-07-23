United plays at Detroit, hopes the best is yet to come

New Mexico United this season has been a tough team to figure.

United, which visits Detroit City FC on Saturday for the 20th match of its 34-game schedule, has shown plenty of upside. New Mexico (9-3-7, 34 points) stands in fourth place in the USL Championship’s Western Conference, solidly in playoff position despite having played fewer games than most of its competitors.

Coach Zach Prince’s club is tied for the fewest losses in the league, plays well on the road (6-1-2) and has only tasted defeat once since April. United’s defense has been outstanding, allowing 16 goals over 19 matches and conceding more than one goal only once.

On the other side of the coin, NMU has struggled to finish matches at home, where it is a middling 3-2-5 despite playing in front of a passionate fan base that leads the league in average attendance (10,923 officially per match).

Prince knows that mark needs to improve.

“There’s no mystery to it,” he said recently. “If you want to be successful, you’ve got to win at home.”

Still, with nearly two-thirds of its season in the books, United retains an air of mystery. In fact, fans and foes may not have seen the best version of this club.

Injuries have played a role. Captain Josh Suggs and numerous other key players (Kalen Ryden, Chris Wehan, Austin Yearwood, Harry Swartz among them) have missed multiple games. Striker Amando Moreno has not played after offseason ACL surgery, though he is expected to return to action soon.

United also recently added proven goal-scorer Romario Williams and released Ilija Ilic, who had appeared in just two matches this season.

With Wehan and Moreno returning and Williams in the mix, Prince soon will have more attacking options than ever.

“Our team has evolved,” Prince said. “We have a lot of talented players with different skill sets appropriate for different challenges. We’ll make decisions based on who we think is best suited for a particular game, but it’s going to be very competitive for starting spots and on the (18-man active roster).”

Prince has shown no hesitation to switch things up. Forward Jerome Kiesewetter, for example, saw limited action until July. He has since started three of four matches and made an impact, scoring two goals and drawing a penalty to set up another.

“I knew my chance would come,” Kiesewetter said. “I just had to keep working and be prepared so I could make the most of it. When you do get out there, you have to find ways to help the team.”

Suggs, who missed 13 of United’s first 15 matches with a foot injury, smiled when asked about his long-awaited return.

“Sitting out was very difficult for me,” he said. “You could see it when I came back (against Monterey Bay) – too much adrenaline. Right away I came out and tried to smash someone and he ended up getting past me. Now I think I’m settling back into where I need to be.”

Just which roster pieces Prince will employ Saturday is anyone’s guess. United will face a Detroit City squad that has exceeded expectations in its first USLC season (9-4-7, 34 points) largely on the strength of its stingy defense.

“Tough to break down,” Prince said. “I’ve watched a few of their games and they’ve created a phenomenal atmosphere that’s great for our league. It’s difficult to be successful in your first year, but they have been. We’re in for a challenge.”

It’s the first of back-to-back lengthy road trips for United, which visits New York Red Bulls II on July 31. NMU returns home Aug. 3 to face Sacramento Republic FC.