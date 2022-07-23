 United plays at Detroit, hopes the best is yet to come - Albuquerque Journal

United plays at Detroit, hopes the best is yet to come

By Ken Sickenger / Journal Staff Writer

New Mexico United this season has been a tough team to figure.

United, which visits Detroit City FC on Saturday for the 20th match of its 34-game schedule, has shown plenty of upside. New Mexico (9-3-7, 34 points) stands in fourth place in the USL Championship’s Western Conference, solidly in playoff position despite having played fewer games than most of its competitors.

Coach Zach Prince’s club is tied for the fewest losses in the league, plays well on the road (6-1-2) and has only tasted defeat once since April. United’s defense has been outstanding, allowing 16 goals over 19 matches and conceding more than one goal only once.

On the other side of the coin, NMU has struggled to finish matches at home, where it is a middling 3-2-5 despite playing in front of a passionate fan base that leads the league in average attendance (10,923 officially per match).

Prince knows that mark needs to improve.

“There’s no mystery to it,” he said recently. “If you want to be successful, you’ve got to win at home.”

Still, with nearly two-thirds of its season in the books, United retains an air of mystery. In fact, fans and foes may not have seen the best version of this club.

Injuries have played a role. Captain Josh Suggs and numerous other key players (Kalen Ryden, Chris Wehan, Austin Yearwood, Harry Swartz among them) have missed multiple games. Striker Amando Moreno has not played after offseason ACL surgery, though he is expected to return to action soon.

United also recently added proven goal-scorer Romario Williams and released Ilija Ilic, who had appeared in just two matches this season.

With Wehan and Moreno returning and Williams in the mix, Prince soon will have more attacking options than ever.

“Our team has evolved,” Prince said. “We have a lot of talented players with different skill sets appropriate for different challenges. We’ll make decisions based on who we think is best suited for a particular game, but it’s going to be very competitive for starting spots and on the (18-man active roster).”

Prince has shown no hesitation to switch things up. Forward Jerome Kiesewetter, for example, saw limited action until July. He has since started three of four matches and made an impact, scoring two goals and drawing a penalty to set up another.

“I knew my chance would come,” Kiesewetter said. “I just had to keep working and be prepared so I could make the most of it. When you do get out there, you have to find ways to help the team.”

Suggs, who missed 13 of United’s first 15 matches with a foot injury, smiled when asked about his long-awaited return.

“Sitting out was very difficult for me,” he said. “You could see it when I came back (against Monterey Bay) – too much adrenaline. Right away I came out and tried to smash someone and he ended up getting past me. Now I think I’m settling back into where I need to be.”

Just which roster pieces Prince will employ Saturday is anyone’s guess. United will face a Detroit City squad that has exceeded expectations in its first USLC season (9-4-7, 34 points) largely on the strength of its stingy defense.

“Tough to break down,” Prince said. “I’ve watched a few of their games and they’ve created a phenomenal atmosphere that’s great for our league. It’s difficult to be successful in your first year, but they have been. We’re in for a challenge.”

It’s the first of back-to-back lengthy road trips for United, which visits New York Red Bulls II on July 31. NMU returns home Aug. 3 to face Sacramento Republic FC.

UNITED GAME DAY
New Mexico United at Detroit City FC, Saturday, 5:30 p.m., espn+ (streaming), 101.7 FM.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

New Mexico (9-3-7): It’s pretty safe to assume that goalkeeper Alex Tambakis will be in the lineup for his 150th career USL Championship appearance. Since returning from an early-season injury, Tambakis has been rock-solid for NMU, which has conceded more than one goal just once. Tambakis has 41 saves in 2022 and ranks second in USLC regular-season history with 443 for his career. (El Paso’s Evan Newton has 530.) Predicting who will start along United’s front line is trickier as coach Zach Prince enjoys mixing and matching. Recent signee Romario Williams could make his debut after a week of training. Chris Wehan and Amando Moreno (injuries) are close to returning.

Detroit (9-4-7): Defense is the calling card for Le Rouge, and two players have been iron men for the first-year USLC club. Goalkeeper Nathan Steinwascher and defender Deklan Wynne have started every match and were nominated for the league’s midseason all-star honors. Steinwascher ranks third with 53 saves (18 goals allowed) and has seven clean sheets. Wynne is solid defensively and gets involved in the attack, posting six assists and 21 chances created. Forward Antoine Hoppenot (5 goals, 4 assists, 114 crosses, 44 chances created) is the top playmaker, but Detroit has not scored more than one goal in a match since May 21.

NOTEWORTHY: Detroit City, which moved up from the National Independent Soccer Association this season, may not have a storied history. But its home venue, Keyworth Stadium, does. It was opened in 1936 for a campaign speech by Franklin Delano Roosevelt. John F. Kennedy also campaigned there in 1960. The stadium was revamped for soccer in 2016 when Detroit City FC made its debut in the National Premier Soccer League. DCFC ranks fifth in USLC attendance at 5,625 per home match.

— Ken Sickenger

 

