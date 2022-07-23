 Golden Gloves: Coach says Garrobo can be as good as Holly Holm - Albuquerque Journal

Golden Gloves: Coach says Garrobo can be as good as Holly Holm

By Rick Wright / Journal Staff Writer

Alexa Garrobo, shown at Rosales Martial Arts Studio in Albuquerque, is an amateur boxer who has won a state title, qualifying her for the Colorado-New Mexico regionals on Saturday in Denver. (Roberto E. Rosales/Journal)

At age 20, Peralta’s Alexa Garrobo is older than most amateur boxers with just 10 fights to her credit. Other pursuits – karate, soccer, her education – sometimes have interceded.

But don’t tell her, or her coach, that she’ll be in over her head when she steps into the ring against Colorado veteran and former national champion Lupe Gutierrez in Denver on Saturday.

“It’s a big challenge,” Garrobo acknowledged in a recent interview, in advance of her scheduled bout against Gutierrez at the Colorado-New Mexico Golden Gloves regionals. A trip to Golden Gloves Nationals (Tulsa, Oklahoma, Aug. 13-20) is at stake. “I just want to keep learning and growing, getting experience.”

Tony Rosales, Garrobo’s coach, thinks the timing is good, given that Garrobo likely will turn pro sooner than later.

“(Regionals) will definitely show what level she’s at,” he said. “She just fought another girl (Texas’ Naely Rodriguez) who was ranked fourth in the nation, and Alexa beat her. That was a rematch, and she’s beaten her twice.”

Garrobo is 9-1 through those first 10 fights, her only defeat coming by split decision at the 2021 Golden Gloves regionals against Colorado’s Heather Cirka.

The Cirka bout was contested at 132 pounds. Garrobo, who advanced to Regionals unopposed at 2022 New Mexico State Golden Gloves Championships in June, will face Gutierrez at 125 pounds. Rosales intends to eventually have her campaign at 119.

Garrobo, born in Mexico, came to the United States with her parents at age 4 and became a U.S. citizen two years ago. After starting combat sports in karate, she left to focus on soccer for a time before deciding to concentrate on boxing.

Now, she’s hooked.

“I like everything (about it),” she said. “I like the game. I like the drama. When you get in there and you both pick your shots, you know what I mean? It’s just a game, a chess game.”

An individual sport, she said, is more to her liking than team sports.

“It falls back on you, win or lose,” she said. “It falls back on you no matter what.”

In her pursuit of boxing and a likely pro career, Garrobo’s studying more than the Sweet Science. A 2020 Los Lunas High School graduate, she’s in her second year of online studies at UNM toward a hoped-for career in law enforcement.

Rosales likes the way she lays down the law in the ring.

“I think she could be as good as Holly Holm, eventually,” Rosales said. “I think she’s a natural.”

A comparison with Holm, the Albuquerque southpaw who won multiple professional boxing titles en route to the International Boxing Hall of Fame, is the highest of praise. (Garrobo is right-handed, though she likes to switch her stance and turn southpaw on occasion.)

Alexa Garrobo (right) works out with trainer Guillermo Alvarez. (Roberto E. Rosales/Journal)

The Gutierrez fight, win or lose, will afford Garrobo a snapshot in time of where she is and where she needs to go. Originally from Sacramento, California, Gutierrez, 23, will compete for Colorado in Denver because she’s part of the U.S. Army team based at Fort Carson in Colorado Springs.

Gutierrez is listed on boxrec.com as having 42 amateur bouts but might actually have twice that many. She won the 119-pound Elite Division title at last week’s USA Boxing Junior Olympics and Summer Boxing Festival in Wichita, Kansas.

“This is a real test for (Garrobo), … and hopefully she’ll move on to nationals, and then we’ll go from there and hopefully she’ll turn pro,” Rosales said. “… She wants to be a world champion.”

FAREWELL AND REVENGE: In Wichita, Albuquerque’s Sharahya Moreu said goodbye to USA Boxing, the nation’s amateur governing body, last week with a victory by unanimous decision over Californian Jaime Betty at the Junior Olympics and Summer Boxing Festival.

This was an arranged bout that took place outside of the tournament proper, since both fighters had lost their previous fights at 139 pounds – Moreu by disputed split decision against Colorado’s Cirka, Betty against fellow Californian and eventual champion Daisy Bamberger.

Moreu is likely to turn pro before the year is out. First, though, she’s scheduled to get another shot at Cirka on Saturday at Golden Gloves regionals and, with a victory, a trip to GG nationals.

Moreu, 23, has fought in India, Bulgaria and all over the U.S. during her amateur career.

Golden Gloves boxing
New Mexico’s team for NM-Colorado Regionals, Saturday, Denver

Male

112 pounds: Isaiah Ortiz, Hobbs

125: Steve Trujeque, Albuquerque

139: Andres Rey, Taos

147: Ivan Barragan, Albuquerque

156: Marcelino Delgado, Albuquerque

176: Brandon Montoya, Taos

189: Eric Silva, Rio Rancho

203: Leroy Clark, Albuquerque

203+: Abdel Soumahoro, Albuquerque

Female

106: Theresa Day, Hobbs

125: Alexa Garrobo, Peralta

139: Sharahya Moreu, Albuquerque

146: Samantha Girithan, Las Cruces

165: Aleeza Mata-Hill, Las Cruces

Home » From the newspaper » Golden Gloves: Coach says Garrobo can be as good as Holly Holm

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Golden Gloves: Coach says Garrobo can be as good ...
Boxing/MMA
At age 20, Peralta's Alexa Garrobo ... At age 20, Peralta's Alexa Garrobo is older than most amateur boxers with just 10 fights to her cred ...
2
MMA: No shortage of confidence in heavyweight Franklin
Boxing/MMA
The late Norman Vincent Peale, author ... The late Norman Vincent Peale, author of the 1952 best seller "The Power of Positive Thinking," had ...
3
Combat sports: Waterson-Gomez loses in N.Y.; Las Cruces boxer ...
Boxing/MMA
The experts predicted that Brazilian MMA ... The experts predicted that Brazilian MMA fighter Amanda Lemos would defeat Michelle Waterson-Gomez on Saturday, believing Lemos' punching power would be the difference. It ...
4
Combat sports: Trout wins decision, Waterson makes weight
Boxing/MMA
He was born in Texas and ... He was born in Texas and lives in Texas, but Austin Trout will always be Las Cruces' own. ...
5
Boxing: Trout ready to go
Boxing/MMA
In Wuppertal, Germany, Las Cruces boxer ... In Wuppertal, Germany, Las Cruces boxer Austin Trout (34-5-1, 18 KOs) successfully weighed in at 154.1 pounds for his eight-round bout on Friday against ...
6
Stuntwoman Waterson maintains focus on MMA, Saturday fight
Boxing/MMA
Last year, Michelle Waterson spent five ... Last year, Michelle Waterson spent five months in Wales, working as a stuntwoman on a soon-to-be-rel ...
7
Boxing: Moreu loses 2nd-round bout
Boxing/MMA
In Wichita, Kansas, Albuquerque amateur boxer ... In Wichita, Kansas, Albuquerque amateur boxer Yoruba “Li’l Ru” Moreu lost by unanimous decision Wednesday to Texas’ Ranulfo Bocanegra in a semifinal bout at ...
8
Boxing: Moreu Jr. wins
Boxing/MMA
In Wichita, Kansas, Albuquerque amateur boxer ... In Wichita, Kansas, Albuquerque amateur boxer Yoruba Moreu Jr. defeated Kansan Jose Zuniga-Martinez by unanimous (5-0) decision on Tuesday at the 2022 USA Boxing ...
9
Combat Notes: Austin Trout’s long boxing career takes him ...
Boxing/MMA
Las Cruces boxer Austin Trout is ... Las Cruces boxer Austin Trout is scheduled to fight for the first time in 2022, and for the first time in Europe, on Friday. ...