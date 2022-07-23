 Speech therapy business moves to larger location - Albuquerque Journal

Speech therapy business moves to larger location

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal staff writer

Laryngenesis Speech Therapy, LLC., has relocated to a larger office in Albuquerque and now offers occupational therapy services, according to a news release.

“We’re excited to provide much-needed speech-language services and occupational therapy under one roof, with no extra driving required for clients and their families,” said Marc D. Nez, certified speech language pathologist and owner of Laryngenesis, in a statement.

Laryngenesis offers speech therapy services including speech language evaluation, individual therapy, early-intervention therapy, feeding therapy, home-based services and occupational therapy.

The new office is located at 4141 Montgomery NE and is accepting new clients.

