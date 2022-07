A new hearing aid center is coming to Albuquerque’s West Side next month.

Beltone Hearing Care Center will open on Aug. 1 at 8201 Golf Course NW.

The store is owned by Dr. Andy Chiou. A grand opening will feature door prizes and refreshments, Chief Operating Officer for Beltone Pamela Crow said.

The hearing care stores are typically independently owned, and there are about 1,500 stores across the U.S., according to the company.