Inter-Tribal Ceremonial marks 100th celebration

One of the longest running and historic events in the state, the Gallup Inter-Tribal Ceremonial will mark its 100th celebration with a full slate of activities at various sites in and around Gallup, from Aug. 4 to 14.

Sponsored by the city of Gallup and the Gallup Inter-Tribal Ceremonial Association, the celebration kicks off Aug. 4, at 7 p.m., with a parade in Downtown Gallup. Other events include tribal processions, live musical performances, including Indigenous singing and dancing, a rodeo, 5K run and walk, artisans market, juried art show, ceremonial queen and princess pageants, a powwow and more.

“Historically, the Gallup Inter-Tribal Ceremonial, has always been instrumental in bringing people together, and from many directions,” Melissa Sanchez, executive director of the Inter-Tribal Ceremonial Office, said in a news release. “This year’s event will span 11 days with a spectrum of events showcasing Native American and Indigenous songs, dances, art, culture and heritage in a traditional and modern sense.”

For further information and a complete schedule of events, go to gallupceremonial.com.