ABQ Pro Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2022: Stewart, Cey and Moots

Two wore the Dukes hat and one created the Dukes logo.

Saturday, all three — Dave Stewart, Ron Cey and Richard “Dick” Moots — will be inducted into the Albuquerque Professional Baseball Hall of Fame and honored by the Albuquerque Isotopes at a pregame ceremony.

Here are feature articles published by the Journal in recent weeks on all three of the Class of 2022 inductees:

DAVE STEWART: Albuquerque Dukes 1977 (one game), 1979-1980

(Article posted July 21)

RON CEY: Albuquerque Dodgers 1969-70; Albuquerque Dukes 1972.

(Article posted July 19)

RICHARD ‘DICK’ MOOTS: Created the Albuquerque Dukes logo in 1972

(Article posted July 7)