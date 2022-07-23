 ABQ Pro Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2022: Stewart, Cey and Moots - Albuquerque Journal

ABQ Pro Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2022: Stewart, Cey and Moots

By Geoff Grammer / Journal Staff Writer

From left, Dave Stewart, Ron Cey and Richard “Dick” Moots are this year’s class entering the Albuquerque Professional Baseball Hall of Fame. (Images courtesy Albuquerque Isotopes)
Two wore the Dukes hat and one created the Dukes logo.

Saturday, all three — Dave Stewart, Ron Cey and Richard “Dick” Moots — will be inducted into the Albuquerque Professional Baseball Hall of Fame and honored by the Albuquerque Isotopes at a pregame ceremony.

Here are feature articles published by the Journal in recent weeks on all three of the Class of 2022 inductees:

DAVE STEWART: Albuquerque Dukes 1977 (one game), 1979-1980
(Article posted July 21)

RON CEY: Albuquerque Dodgers 1969-70; Albuquerque Dukes 1972.
(Article posted July 19)

RICHARD ‘DICK’ MOOTS: Created the Albuquerque Dukes logo in 1972
(Article posted July 7)

Home » Sports » ABQ Pro Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2022: Stewart, Cey and Moots

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
ABQ Pro Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2022: ...
ABQnews Seeker
Dave Stewart, Ron Cey and Richard ... Dave Stewart, Ron Cey and Richard “Dick” Moots are the newest members of the Albuquerque Professional Baseball Hall of Fame.
2
Pandemic boom leads ABQ baker to expand
ABQnews Seeker
New bakery is located at Coronado ... New bakery is located at Coronado Center
3
Las Cruces woman sentenced to prison for embezzlement
ABQnews Seeker
Transport company accountant pocketed over $1M ... Transport company accountant pocketed over $1M from her job
4
Inter-Tribal Ceremonial marks 100th celebration
ABQnews Seeker
Activities in and around Gallup kick ... Activities in and around Gallup kick off with Aug. 4 parade
5
Police misled suspect with fake stories
ABQnews Seeker
APD witness testifies that concocting stories ... APD witness testifies that concocting stories is standard in interrogations
6
Candidate's criminal record may spark controversy over legal issues
ABQnews Seeker
Sen. Candelaria may send the case ... Sen. Candelaria may send the case to the AG's office for possible review
7
San Miguel County sheriff's deputies involved in shooting south ...
ABQnews Seeker
San Miguel County deputies shot at ... San Miguel County deputies shot at a suspect, who wasn't hit, following a chase involving multiple law enforcement agencies Friday. New Mexico State Police, ...
8
Sunport traffic rebounds from pandemic
ABQnews Seeker
Data shows airport nearing pre-COVID traveler ... Data shows airport nearing pre-COVID traveler count
9
Two Mexican men arrested in deaths of three undocumented ...
ABQnews Seeker
Group ran out of water; three ... Group ran out of water; three who died were left behind when they could not continue