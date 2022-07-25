When the employer you’re leaving makes a counteroffer

Dear J.T. & Dale: I have a new job offer in hand with a generous compensation package. My current employer would like to make me a counteroffer. Should I participate and share the compensation I’m being offered? Or, should I say it’s not negotiable and I’m moving on to a new organization? — Trina

J.T.: I’m so glad you are asking this! First, please know there are multiple studies that show if you negotiate with your current employer to stay, the likelihood is they will let you go within 18 months. Now that they know you wanted to leave and can only keep you by raising your pay, they feel held hostage. So, this usually leads to your eventual departure. My advice is to say you are honored that they want to counter, but that you really feel the new opportunity is going to help you grow, and, if anything, might better prepare you to return to your current employer some day with new skills. This is the smartest way to leave on good terms should you not love the new place. Time to move on.

DALE: Not so fast. I understand the dangers of staying and thus planting the seed for future resentments, but what if you could negate that? The reason the seed of resentment is planted is because managers tend to think of their employees as a team or a family, and knowing you were sneaking behind their backs, looking for a new team/family becomes a nagging doubt about your loyalty. That’s why you might say something to your managers like: “I love working with you and I wasn’t thinking about leaving, but this offer came to me and it’s a really good offer. So I don’t know what to do. I love the team, but this seems like a big break.” There’s a chance your management will respond by saying, “We’ve been planning a nice promotion for you, and we’d love you to stay and take it.” Then you have two offers to choose from. Be open but ask yourself this: Where will you be in two years at each company? Follow the energy.

Dear J.T. & Dale: I’m looking for advice on moving into a new role (product marketing) after working in project management (client implementation) for four years. I know I have the experience and product knowledge the marketing role needs, but feel the company won’t “take a risk” even though they know what kind of employee I am. Is it me, or is this common for companies? — Ernst

J.T.: Some companies do “pigeonhole” your skillsets and struggle to imagine you in a new role. My advice is to take the job description for marketing and list out every requirement for the job. Then summarize your transferable skills and experience for each task. At the end, look at which requirements where you come up short and seek out opportunities to get experience — that is, ask to work on a team project, take a class or so on. Then go to management, explain that your goal is to move into marketing and that you’ve mapped your skills for the position. Ask them what else they would need to see in order for you to make the switch. I find by creating a visual document that proves you can do the job, it makes it easier for them to see the potential. Also, it will let you see whether they would ever consider you for the role. If they won’t, then it might be time to start considering other opportunities.

DALE: That might work. Putting everything in writing lets management know you’re serious, but here’s the rub: You’re in effect telling your current bosses that you’re serious about leaving them. Remember, this needs to be a “pull” not a “push”: You need to have the marketing people request you. So focus on them, not HR or whoever you currently expect to save you from your current job. Even so, start preparing yourself for the possibility that you’ll have to change companies to make the move.

Jeanine “J.T.” Tanner O’Donnell is a career coach and the founder of the leading career site www.workitdaily.com. Dale Dauten is founder of The Innovators’ Lab and author of “The Weary Optimist.” Please visit them at jtanddale.com, where you can send questions via email, or write to them in care of King Features Syndicate, 628 Virginia Dr., Orlando, FL 32803. (c) 2022 by King Features Syndicate Inc.