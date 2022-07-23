Briefcase: Credit union names creative brand manager

Karolyn Winge has joined Kirtland Federal Credit Union as creative brand manager. Her professional background spans more than 26 years in integrated strategic communication specializing in omni- and multi-channel marketing, copywriting, branding, visual communication, design, public and media relations and internal and external communication. She has worked for local and national companies, cooperatives and nonprofits. Winge received her master’s degree in media management from the Missouri School of Journalism at the University of Missouri. In addition, she has spent more than a decade teaching in higher education at three universities, including the University of New Mexico, where she received UNM’s Outstanding Lecturer of the Year Award, is a Society for News Design Gold Award winner and is an AchieveGlobal certified facilitator and trainer.