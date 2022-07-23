 Connie Mack play begins in Farmington - Albuquerque Journal

Connie Mack play begins in Farmington

By ABQJournal News Staff

FARMINGTON — The Connie Mack World Series got underway with pool play on Friday and Saturday, bracket play beginning Sunday, and two New Mexican teams in the 12-team field of 18-under age group baseball.

The Southwest champion Albuquerque Baseball Academy team managed by Tim Campos has a win, a loss and a draw in pool play after beating the Dallas Tigers 9-4 early Saturday. Akili Harris went 3-for-4, Sydney Ward scored twice and Eduardo Cardenas drove in three runs for ABA.

On Friday, AB lost 15-3 to Southern California Renegades, then tied the Dulins Dodgers 9-9 in six innings.

The host Farmington team, 505 Panthers managed by John Kuhn, was 1-1 heading into a late Saturday game vs. Elite Squad Gulf South. Josh Wulfert was 3-for-4 and scored twice in a 3-1 win over UBC National, then lost 5-4 to D-Bat United on Friday.

Play converts to double-elimination bracket format on Sunday with the championship game set for this coming Saturday.

