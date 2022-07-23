 Gladiators on the road Sunday to begin IFL playoffs - Albuquerque Journal

Gladiators on the road Sunday to begin IFL playoffs

By Bob Christ / Journal Staff Writer

The Duke City Gladiators will play a first-round Indoor Football League playoff game Sunday in Phoenix against the Arizona Rattlers in a rematch of their second-round meeting in last year’s postseason, won by the Rattlers 58-55. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. MDT.

The Gladiators just completed an 8-8 season and are seeded fourth in the Western Conference. The Rattlers went 13-3, which included two wins against Duke City, and are seeded first.

“We are ready for battle,” Gladiators interim head coach Fred Griggs said in a news release.  “We are coming in with a vengeance since last year’s playoffs. We won’t leave it to the home field advantage to dictate the end score this time around.”

The victor advances to face the winner of Saturday night’s late game between the second-seeded Northern Arizona Wranglers and the third-seeded Tucson Sugar Skulls.

(Click here for IFL standings, here for the playoff schedule.)

