 State Police: 2 killed in Rail Runner crash near San Felipe - Albuquerque Journal

State Police: 2 killed in Rail Runner crash near San Felipe

By Journal Staff Report

The Rail Runner train hit a vehicle near San Felipe Pueblo on Sunday, leaving two people dead, according to New Mexico State Police.
The agency in a Twitter post said the collision happened on N.M. 313.
“The investigation is active and ongoing, avoid the area,” State Police said around 1 p.m.
Rio Metro Regional Transit District said service was stopped for the day due to the crash.
Passengers affected were going to be taken by bus to their destinations, Rio Metro said.

