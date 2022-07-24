Local AHA members picked to lead New Mexico Heart Walk

Tony Watt and Nathan Cogburn have a big job ahead of them

They are ready for the challenge.

Watt, regional director at Genesis Health Care, and Cogburn, vice president of network development and contracting at Western Sky Community Care, are the co-chairs for the 2022 New Mexico Heart Walk.

The event is put on by the American Heart Association.

Both currently serve as members of the AHA-New Mexico board of directors with Cogburn acting as board chairman.

Assisting Cogburn and Watt will be other like-minded New Mexicans striving for improvement in physical and mental health, and promoting community togetherness.

“If you look at gym memberships, they spike in January, and by March or April, you know, most people aren’t using them,” Cogburn said. “So for the people who can stay disciplined and committed, that’s great.”

Getting your daily exercise is a unique task for us all, Cogburn said.

“What’s worked well for me is finding ways to integrate that into my life, so that could be parking a little further out in the parking lot at the store,” Cogburn said. “It was doing some of those really small steps to really build more activity and more exercise into our life without having to, you know, set out an extra half hour to an hour a day or something to totally change your lifestyle.”

The 2022 New Mexico Heart Walk in Albuquerque is scheduled for Aug. 27, at the Mesa Del Sol Aperture Center. Events will also be hosted in Rio Rancho, Artesia, Cuba and Roswell.

In their roles, Cogburn and Watt are tasked with accumulating $120,000 to support the lifesaving work of the AHA across the state.

Since Cogburn once served as an emergency room nurse, he has seen first-hand the effects of cardiovascular disease when not properly treated.

“I did that for about 17 years, so I’ve seen a lot of heart attacks and I’ve seen a lot of people die,” Cogburn said. “So the exciting thing for me and for others is really trying to get in front of that, and encourage things like diet, moving and things that we know reduce the risk of heart attack or stroke.”

Watt has worked intensely to improve health with his involvement in the USA Swimming, USA Running and USA Triathlon governing bodies.

“So what we push is not only a movement effort, but then an effort for what can you eat, that would be heart healthy, and then challenging all kinds of companies to help their employee staff,” Watt said. “We have got to make sure they can find the time and effort to eat a healthy diet and that’s pretty much a big effort across the whole state.

U.S. citizens live shorter lives than most other high-income countries, but small lifestyle changes can increase their lifespan by over a decade, according to a study published in the AHA journal Circulation.

“When you have underlying conditions, asthma being one of them, those are precursors for heart disease,” Watt said. “I think a little bit of knowledge goes a long way on making life a little bit better down road, when you have a lot of limitations, particularly financially.”

The Heart Walk aims to unite the area in celebrating health and honoring survivors.

Proceeds raised during the walk will fund healthier lives while supporting critical issues in New Mexico.

To learn more about how to support the New Mexico Heart Walk, head on down to newmexicoheartwalk.org for more information.

<div class=”content-sidebar”>

<strong>2022 New Mexico Heart Walk</strong>

<strong>WHEN:</strong> Aug. 27

<strong>WHERE:</strong> Locations in Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, Artesia, Cuba and Roswell

<strong>HOW MUCH:</strong> newmexicoheartwalk.org

</div>