 APD: Man shot and killed while breaking into home - Albuquerque Journal

APD: Man shot and killed while breaking into home

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

A man was shot and killed by a homeowner Sunday morning after breaking into a home near Morningside and Comanche NE, according to Albuquerque police.

No charges are expected to be filed against the homeowner, said Lt. Ray Del Greco.

Del Greco said around 8:30 a.m., the suspect entered a home in the area through a back door. He was rifling through some items in the kitchen when he was confronted by the homeowner, Del Greco said.

The suspect took a pair of car keys and attempted to take a vehicle, but the homeowner prevented the man from driving away. The man ultimately left on foot and about a block away entered a second home through the front door, Del Greco said.

He said there was an altercation between the suspect and the homeowner and the suspect was shot and killed. He died at the scene.

Del Greco said police will likely release the suspect’s identity Monday. He said interviews with witness have led police to believe that the shooter won’t face any charges.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » APD: Man shot and killed while breaking into home

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
APD: Man shot and killed while breaking into home
ABQnews Seeker
A man was shot and killed ... A man was shot and killed by a homeowner Sunday morning after breaking into a home near Morningside and Comanche NE, according to Albuquerque ...
2
State Police: 2 killed in Rail Runner crash near ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Rail Runner train hit a ... The Rail Runner train hit a vehicle near San Felipe Pueblo on Sunday, leaving two people dead, according to New Mexico State Police. The ...
3
PNM inundated with companies seeking clean energy
ABQnews Seeker
Fast, flexible state regulatory procedures needed ... Fast, flexible state regulatory procedures needed to OK new renewables, infrastructure
4
Westerners struggle to manage booming wild horse populations
ABQnews Seeker
Groups debate over best fate for ... Groups debate over best fate for herds
5
New Mexico's unemployment rate decreases in June
ABQnews Seeker
NM still has the highest percentage ... NM still has the highest percentage of all 50 states; national average is 3.6%
6
River down to a trickle; worse may be yet ...
ABQnews Seeker
Endangered species face uncertain future in ... Endangered species face uncertain future in ABQ area as Rio Grande dries up
7
‘A servant’s heart’
ABQnews Seeker
Loved ones remember first responders killed ... Loved ones remember first responders killed in helicopter crash
8
Dental collaboration opens in Cottonwood Crossing
ABQnews Seeker
Two new dental facilities opened next ... Two new dental facilities opened next door to each other in Cottonwood Crossing on Albuquerque’ ...
9
Mel Gibson filming 'The Informant' in NM
ABQnews Seeker
The production also stars Kate Bosworth, ... The production also stars Kate Bosworth, Dominic Purcell and Nick Stahl