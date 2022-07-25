 Wil Collins wins Inspirato Colorado Open - Albuquerque Journal

Wil Collins wins Inspirato Colorado Open

By Journal staff and wire reports

Wil Collins, a former University of New Mexico golfer, overcame a two-stroke deficit through the first four holes to make seven birdies over the next 11 and outlast runner-up Rico Hoey for the $100,000 first-place check at the Inspirato Colorado Open at Green Valley Ranch Golf Club.

Collins, who also won the Colorado Open in 2005, made his seventh birdie of the day at the par-4 16th to take the lead by two, then a costly bogey by Hoey at the par-3 17th gave Collins a comfortable three-stroke lead heading into the final hole. Hoey birdied 18 but Collins lagged his par putt to mere inches from the cup, tapping in for bogey and winning by one stroke at 23-under (261 total).

Sam Saunders, another former Lobo, finished five strokes behind Collins, tied for sixth. RESULTS

 

