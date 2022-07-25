 Gladiators fall in playoff game - Albuquerque Journal

Gladiators fall in playoff game

By Journal staff and wire reports

The host Arizona Rattlers defeated the Duke City Gladiators, 53-14, in their first-round Indoor Football League playoff game Sunday in Phoenix.

The Gladiators (8-9), the West’s fourth seed, also were ousted at Arizona in last year’s postseason.

The Rattlers (14-3), top seeds in the West, raced to a 38-14 halftime lead and advance to the semifinal round Saturday against second-seeded Northern Arizona. In the East semifinal, the Quad City Steamwheelers will travel to face the Frisco Fighters on Friday.

