 Asian shares start week lower, tracking Wall St retreat - Albuquerque Journal

Asian shares start week lower, tracking Wall St retreat

By Elaine Kurtenbach / Associated Press

BANGKOK — Asian shares opened mostly lower on Monday after a retreat on Wall Street spurred by disappointing economic data and corporate earnings. Oil prices also slipped.

Investors are awaiting the next move by the U.S. Federal Reserve, which is expected to raise its key interest rate again on Wednesday as it strives to beat back inflation.

The Fed will likely announce its second 0.75% point increase in its short-term rate in a row, a hefty increase that it hasn’t otherwise implemented since 1994. That will put the Fed’s benchmark rate in a range of 2.25% to 2.5%, the highest level since 2018.

The U.S. economy is slowing but healthy hiring shows it is not yet in recession, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” She spoke ahead of the release this week of a slew of economic reports that will shed light on an economy currently besieged by rampant inflation as interest rates rise.

The highest-profile report will likely be Thursday, when the Commerce Department will release its first estimate of the economy’s output in the April-June quarter.

Some economists forecast it may show a contraction for the second quarter in a row. The economy shrank 1.6% in the January-March quarter. Two straight negative readings is considered an informal definition of a recession, though in this case economists think that’s misleading.

Similar data from Europe have underscored the weakness of the global economy as central banks jack up interest rates. Higher rates make economic conditions more difficult, and too-aggressive hikes could cause a recession.

“While rising jobless claims, softer home sales, and a buildup in gasoline inventory show the Fed front-loading rate hikes are causing a slowdown and bringing inflation under control, the issue is at what cost,” Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a commentary.

On Monday in Asia, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.8% to 27,678.94 and the Kospi in Seoul added 0.3% to 2,400.38.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng declined 0.7% to 20,465.69, while the Shanghai Composite index gave up 0.3% to 3,260.74.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 edged 0.1% lower to 6,784.00.

On Wall Street on Friday, the benchmark S&P 500 lost 0.9% to 3,961.63, breaking a three-day rally that had carried it to its highest level in six weeks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.4% to 31,899.29. It held up better largely because constituent American Express gave an encouraging earnings report and said its cardholders were spending more.

The Nasdaq sank 1.9% to 11,834.11 following worse-than-expected profit reports from Snap, Seagate Technology and other tech-oriented companies.

The company behind the Snapchat app tumbled 39.1% after it reported a worse loss and lower revenue for the spring than Wall Street had forecast.

On Friday the two-year Treasury yield tumbled again, to 2.98% from 3.09% late Thursday and from 3.14% a week ago, on worries about the economy. A report Friday morning indicated U.S. business activity may be shrinking for the first time in nearly two years, with service industries particularly weak.

Despite Friday’s declines on Wall Street, the S&P 500 still rose 2.5% for the week.

Besides the easing of Treasury yields through the week, dropping prices for crude oil and other commodities also provided some relief on the inflation front, raising hopes that inflation may be peaking.

Early Monday, U.S. benchmark crude oil lost 64 cents to $94.06 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Brent crude, the pricing basis for international trading, shed 97 cents to $97.41 per barrel.

The dollar slipped to 136.13 Japanese yen from 136.27 yen on Friday. The euro weakened to $1.0210 from $1.0214.

Home » Business » Most Recent Biz News » Asian shares start week lower, tracking Wall St retreat

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
‘A servant’s heart’
ABQnews Seeker
Loved ones remember first responders killed ... Loved ones remember first responders killed in helicopter crash
2
Two killed in Rail Runner, vehicle crash
ABQnews Seeker
Spokesperson: About 90 were on train, ... Spokesperson: About 90 were on train, no injuries reported
3
PNM inundated with companies seeking clean energy
ABQnews Seeker
Fast, flexible state regulatory procedures needed ... Fast, flexible state regulatory procedures needed to OK new renewables, infrastructure
4
River down to a trickle; worse may be yet ...
ABQnews Seeker
Endangered species face uncertain future in ... Endangered species face uncertain future in ABQ area as Rio Grande dries up
5
Westerners struggle to manage booming wild horse populations
ABQnews Seeker
Groups debate over best fate for ... Groups debate over best fate for herds
6
New Mexico's unemployment rate decreases in June
ABQnews Seeker
NM still has the highest percentage ... NM still has the highest percentage of all 50 states; national average is 3.6%
7
APD investigating suspicious death near railroad tracks
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police are investigating a suspicious ... Albuquerque police are investigating a suspicious death next to the railroad tracks near Downtown. Rebecca Atkins, a police spokeswoman, said Sunday evening that officers ...
8
Santero Vicente Telles to showcase work at 70th Annual ...
Arts
In 1926, the Spanish Colonial Arts ... In 1926, the Spanish Colonial Arts Society launched the market for Hispanic artists to show and sell their traditional handmade objects.
9
A look at five items that tell the stories ...
Arts
At the New Mexico History Museum ... At the New Mexico History Museum in Santa Fe, there are thousands of items within the permanent collection
10
Mel Gibson filming 'The Informant' in NM
ABQnews Seeker
The production also stars Kate Bosworth, ... The production also stars Kate Bosworth, Dominic Purcell and Nick Stahl